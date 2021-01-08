Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CEVEC Pharmaceuticals GmbH : announces new license agreement for its AAV manufacturing technology ELEVECTA(R) in gene therapy

01/08/2021 | 06:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: CEVEC Pharmaceuticals GmbH / Key word(s): Agreement
CEVEC announces new license agreement for its AAV manufacturing technology ELEVECTA(R) in gene therapy

08.01.2021 / 12:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CEVEC announces new license agreement for its AAV manufacturing technology ELEVECTA(R) in gene therapy

  • Under the agreement CEVEC grants Biogen rights to its proprietary ELEVECTA(R) Technology for manufacturing of gene therapy products
  • ELEVECTA(R) stable producer cell lines enable fully scalable, helper virus-free AAV vector production in suspension bioreactors

Cologne, Germany, January 8, 2021

CEVEC Pharmaceuticals GmbH (CEVEC) today announced the signing of a license agreement with Biogen Inc. (Biogen; Nasdaq: BIIB) for the use of CEVEC's proprietary ELEVECTA(R) Technology for the manufacturing of adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors for gene therapy applications.

Under the terms of the agreement, CEVEC grants Biogen a non-exclusive license for CEVEC's ELEVECTA(R) Technology. The deal will afford Biogen the rights to use the technology across their portfolio of gene therapy products. Under the license, CEVEC is eligible for technology access and milestone fees, including clinical development and commercial milestones, as well as royalties on net sales of products. No further details of the agreement were disclosed.

"We are delighted to strengthen our collaboration with Biogen with this license agreement, enabling them to use the ELEVECTA(R) Technology as a platform and to efficiently manufacture AAV vectors for their growing gene therapy portfolio," said Dr. Nicole Faust, CEO of CEVEC. "Over the last several years we have seen a strong need across Pharma and Biotech companies to establish scalable and robust manufacturing technologies for AAV vectors. This agreement represents the next major step on our ELEVECTA(R) journey. Biogen has been a great collaboration partner and we look forward to continuing to support them with our innovative technologies".

About ELEVECTA(R)

The ELEVECTA(R) Technology is an innovative technology platform developed and marketed by CEVEC for the production of AAV gene therapy vectors. The technology is based on stable, helper virus-free producer cell lines which have all functions required for AAV production stably integrated into the genome of a producer cell, including the capsid and the transgene. Unlike with other technologies, neither transient transfection nor helper virus is needed for production, enabling low batch-to-batch variations. ELEVECTA(R) is fully compatible with standard processes and methods for purification and analysis. Custom-made producer cell lines can serve as research cell banks or as fully tested cGMP Master Cell Banks for manufacturing of clinical and commercial material. The technology is patent-protected by CEVEC and overcomes the limitations of current manufacturing methods with its superior scalability, process stability and product quality.

About CEVEC

CEVEC is a leading provider of high-performance cell technology for the manufacturing of advanced biotherapeutics from R&D to manufacturing scale. The company's product portfolio comprises platform technologies for gene therapy viral vectors (AAV, Adeno, Oncolytic viruses) and complex recombinant proteins. With ELEVECTA(R) CEVEC has developed the first technology which stably incorporates all elements required for AAV production into the genome of one producer cell. CEVEC's CAP(R) Technology based on human suspension cells is the ideal production platform for RCA-free adenoviral vectors, oncolytic viruses, viral vaccines and exosomes. With CAP(R) Go CEVEC provides a solution to the increasing need for recombinant production of complex and highly glycosylated protein molecules, including laminins, coagulation factors, and plasma proteins.

For more information, please visit www.cevec.com and follow us on LinkedIn

 

Contact:

CEVEC Pharmaceuticals GmbH MC Services AG
Dr. Ulrich Kettling Dr. Solveigh Mähler
Chief Business Officer Public Relations
T.: +49 221 460 208 00
E.: info@cevec.com		 T.: +49 211 529 252 19
E.: solveigh.maehler@mc-services.eu
   
 

 


08.01.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1159278  08.01.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1159278&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:21aSIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Reduced to Neutral by DZ Bank
MD
06:20aBILL GATES : Blackstone, Gates team up for Signature Aviation bid as Carlyle circles
RE
06:20aIPSIDY INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06:18aROYAL BAM N : BAM Properties disposes of two major sites in Leeds
PU
06:16aCONROY GOLD AND NATURAL RESOURCES : & Natural Resources Plc - Warrant Exercise
PR
06:16aPTT : Establishment of PTT's subsidiary
PU
06:16aAICURIS ANTI INFECTIVE CURES GMBH : to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
EQ
06:16aPRESS RELEASE : AiCuris to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
DJ
06:15aTrump moves to loosen mining regulations, approve projects as he exits
RE
06:15aSTMicroelectronics Shares Rise After Preliminary 4Q Revenue Exceeds Expectations
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Exclusive-Baidu plans smart EV company, to make cars at Geely plant - sour..
2Bitcoin slides more than 5% after topping $40,000 for first time
3TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : Tesla's stock market value tops Facebook's in huge trading
4CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED : Chinese bargain hunters pile into stocks blacklisted by Trump
5KOSPI : Hyundai says in early talks with Apple after electric vehicle tie-up report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ