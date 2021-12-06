Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CF Foundation Invests $3.5 Million in Pulmocide for Development of Novel Antifungal Treatment for Lung Transplant Recipients

12/06/2021 | 08:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The treatment has the potential to prevent Aspergillus fungal infections in people who have had a lung transplant.

Today, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation announced its investment of $3.5 million in Pulmocide Limited, a U.K.-based biotech company, to develop an inhaled drug (opelconazole) to prevent Aspergillus fungal infections in lung transplant recipients. The investment is part of the CF Foundation’s Lung Transplant Initiative, a commitment to improve outcomes and support people with CF throughout the transplant journey. It also marks the CF Foundation’s first funding of a potential treatment specifically for people who have received a lung transplant.

The CF Foundation’s funding will support a multicenter Phase 2 study of opelconazole. The objective of the study is to assess the treatment’s safety and tolerability and the patient’s ability to complete the course of treatment when being used to prevent invasive pulmonary fungal infections in lung transplant recipients.

Although anyone who has received a lung transplant may be susceptible to an Aspergillus fungal infection, people with CF who get a lung transplant are at an even higher risk. They are more likely to have fungus present in their airways because of their cystic fibrosis, even before transplant, which can lead to an invasive fungal infection after transplant.

“This is exciting news for the entire CF community,” said Albert Faro, MD, vice president of clinical affairs for the CF Foundation. “We are hopeful not only that this potential treatment could help prevent lung transplant recipients from getting a devastating Aspergillus infection, but also that if successful, it could eventually help all people with CF who have chronic Aspergillus infections.”

Challenges of current treatment options

There are many challenges associated with current treatment options for people infected with Aspergillus. They may be hard to tolerate, which may lead many patients to discontinue use before they have completed the treatment’s course. Some current treatments may also interact with other common transplant medicines, resulting in potentially serious side effects.

The Phase 2 trial the Foundation is funding aims to see whether inhaled opelconazole will be well tolerated and less likely to have drug-drug interactions. As an inhaled treatment option, it has the potential for being administered at home, instead of at a transplant or CF care center.

This potential treatment could benefit all lung transplant recipients.

About the CF Foundation’s Lung Transplant Initiative

As part of the CF Foundation's commitment to helping people with CF wherever they are on their journey, the Foundation established the Lung Transplant Initiative in 2016 with the goal of maximizing the opportunity for transplant as a life-sustaining therapy and extending post-transplant survival. Since the initiative began, the Foundation has helped facilitate the creation of new clinical care guidelines, extended a key lung transplant study, worked to improve organ allocation for people with CF, developed a clinical database focused on advanced lung disease and lung transplant, awarded research grants, and funded a new lung transplant-specific biorepository and linked patient registry. The agreement with Pulmocide is the first clinical-stage lung transplant trial for the initiative.

Lung transplantation remains a vital treatment option for individuals with CF who have advanced lung disease. Post-transplant outcomes vary widely among people with cystic fibrosis, and the factors that drive these outcomes are not well understood. The Foundation's Lung Transplant Initiative aims to increase our understanding of these factors and drive therapeutic development to improve outcomes.

About the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is the world's leader in the search for a cure for cystic fibrosis. The Foundation funds more CF research than any other organization, and nearly every CF drug available today was made possible because of Foundation support. Based in Bethesda, Md., the Foundation also supports and accredits a national care center network that has been recognized by the National Institutes of Health as a model of care for a chronic disease. The CF Foundation is a donor-supported nonprofit organization. For more information, visit cff.org.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:03aROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08:03aKINTARA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
08:03aANGIODYNAMICS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08:03aCOLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:03aTHORNE HEALTHTECH, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:03aDoorDash employs full-time workers for fast delivery in NYC
AQ
08:03aIIROC Trading Halt - WDR
AQ
08:03aKRONOS BIO, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08:03aWyndham Grand and Catherine Lowe Celebrate the Gift of Family with Launch of Reimagined 'Reconnected' Program
PR
08:03aTransparent Energy Lands Industry Veteran Stephen Nees, Invests in Future with Strategic Hires across the Organization
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1European, U.S. stocks stage tentative rebound
2Didi's New York exit a further blow to Chinese listings in U.S.
3ARCELORMITTAL : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
4Reports of milder Omicron symptoms reassure investors
5CFM International, Saudi Arabian Airlines Agreed on $8.5 Billion Deal, ..

HOT NEWS