Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CFA Society New York's Thomas Brigandi Announced as CFA Institute's Americas Volunteer of the Year

06/10/2021 | 11:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New York, New York, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CFA Society New York Vice Chair Thomas Brigandi, CFA, was honored by CFA Institute—as part of the 2021 Society Awards Programme—with the Volunteer of the Year award for the Americas region.   Mr. Brigandi won the award for his tireless volunteer efforts in service of CFA Society New York and the CFA Society® community globally.

Candidates for this year’s award were evaluated based on their embodiment of Society involvement; their ability to innovate while inspiring others to lead; and their standout achievements in developing future professionals, delivering member value, and building market integrity.

“This year’s pool of applicants and finalists represented a diverse and talented community, committed to furthering the work and mission of their Societies and of CFA Institute,” commented Randi Tolber, CFA, Managing Director for Global Society Relations at CFA Institute.   “We are so pleased to recognize Tom’s energy and contributions at CFA Society New York.   He has fostered member-driven content with reach and impact far beyond the New York market.”

“We are thrilled to have Tom’s contributions recognized by the CFA Institute,” said Deepika Sharma, CFA, Chair of the Board of Directors at CFA Society New York. “Tom is at the heart of many of our Society’s efforts and has been a highly visible and well-connected leader within the New York City investment community for nearly a decade. We are thankful for his leadership within the Society’s Board and within our Society’s membership.”

In volunteer capacities during the last twelve months, Mr. Brigandi:

  • Served CFA Society New York’s Board as both Chair and Vice Chair. In those roles, Brigandi steered the Society through some of the greatest uncertainty it has faced in over a decade owing to the pandemic.
  • Served the global CFA Society community by leading an international group of hundreds of investment professional volunteers that produced world class content to share with every CFA Society around the world. These nearly 50 virtual events featured speakers from many of the world’s largest asset owner, investment consultant, and institutional asset manager organizations by assets under management and assets under advisement, in addition to many national and supranational policymakers, central bank officials and think tank fellows.
  • Continued to spearhead the Society’s premier series, the Asset Owner Series™ (AOS), which took a new virtual form in 2020 owing to the pandemic, AOS Virtual Keynotes. Brigandi’s volunteer team organized over 40 AOS Virtual Keynotes featuring C-Level asset owner representatives from sovereign wealth funds, family offices, pension funds, insurance companies, central bank reserve funds, investment consultant OCIOs, private banks, endowments and foundations responsible for overseeing many trillions of dollars in fiduciary institutional assets. These events were attended via livestream by over 4,000 CFA Society New York members, in addition to many more via recording.   Since 2015, the nearly 100 in-person and livestreamed AOS and AOS Virtual Keynote events combined have featured over 400 asset owner and investment consultant speakers from organizations with over 75 trillion USD in assets under management and advisory at their time of speaking.   The Asset Owner Series Virtual Keynotes are co-hosted by CFA Society New York with the CAIA Association and CFA Institute.
  • Launched the Global Policymakers Series (GPS). The GPS features current and former policy makers, in addition to think tank fellows, discussing what to expect next in the regulatory, monetary and fiscal policy realms. Brigandi’s volunteer team organized the inaugural 4-day GPS Summit, which received over 1,800 virtual attendees and featured 50 influential current and former policy makers and think tank fellow speakers from organizations such as the European Commission, US Securities and Exchange Commission, Inter-American Development Bank, European Investment Bank, Center for Strategic and International Studies, Brookings, European Central Bank, United Nations, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, Council on Foreign Relations, US National Economic Council, Peter G. Peterson Foundation, Chatham House, the People’s Republic of China and the Former Prime Minister of Australia, Hon. Kevin Rudd, among others. CFA Institute and the Foreign Policy Association co-host the Global Policymakers Series with CFA Society New York.
  • Organized co-hosted events between CFA Society New York and other CFA Societies across regions. Brigandi’s volunteer team led CFA Society New York’s efforts in co-hosting a major LatAm Asset Owner Summit featuring over 30 LatAm-focused institutional investor speakers, which attracted almost 600 viewers. The Summit was co-hosted in partnership with every CFA Society in Latin America, in addition to several CFA Societies in the Caribbean.
  • Served as Treasurer on the Board of Directors of the Macaulay Honors College at the City University of New York (CUNY) Foundation, navigating the foundation through fiscal challenges owing to the pandemic.
  • Steered AOS Virtual Keynotes toward topics of diversity and inclusion. The two D&I focused AOS Virtual Keynote events that Brigandi’s volunteer team organized were attended by almost 300 CFA Society New York members interested in participating in this important dialogue. These events featured high-profile speakers such as the New York State Comptroller, in addition to the Chief Investment Officers of the State of New Jersey’s pension fund, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the New York State Teachers' Retirement System, among others.
  • Brigandi was nominated and sponsored by his employer to become a Coro Leadership New York civic leadership training program participant, in addition to volunteering considerable time to mentor CUNY students from groups that are underrepresented in the financial services community. Additionally, Brigandi recently became an Advisory Board Member of the Singapore Economic Forum.

According to Geoffrey Glick, Executive Director of the Macaulay Honors College Foundation, "Tom Brigandi exemplifies the kind of civic-minded leaders who graduate from Macaulay Honors College. His acumen as a finance professional and his deep commitment to public higher education make him uniquely qualified to serve as Treasurer of the Macaulay Honors College Foundation Board. We are thrilled to see Tom's tireless volunteer efforts with CFA Society New York recognized with CFA Institute's 2021 Americas Volunteer of the Year award."

Mr. Brigandi, who was also named CFA Institute’s Inaugural Global Outstanding Young Leader in 2017, looked outward at the news of receiving this highly competitive award. “I am deeply honored to receive this award. I will continue to do my best to facilitate a more diverse and inclusive financial services industry that includes more public higher education graduates from groups that are underrepresented in the industry, in addition to working hard to provide world-class educational and networking opportunities for current and future financial professionals in New York City and globally,” he said.

Sean Conaton, CFA Society New York’s interim CEO, added, “It is a great pleasure to work with Tom. He brings energy and creativity to the work of the Society, and inspires others to make their own contributions through the Society’s work and programs.”


Rob Rowan
rrowan@cfany.org

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:34aCELLECTIS S A  : Corporate Presentation - June 2021
PU
11:34aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES  : Call for Code App Uses AI to Make Homes Safer and More Resilient
PU
11:34aSILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES  : Targets its High-Grade Discovery in Phase 2 Exploration Startup on Jackie Au-Ag Property, Sonora, Mexico
PU
11:33aTesla to launch high-end Model S 'Plaid' to fend off Mercedes, Porsche
RE
11:33aEVERFUEL A/S  : starts hydrogen fueling in Norway with delivery of the Hvam H2 station
AQ
11:32aTHE LATEST : India asks China to facilitate essential travel
AQ
11:32aKNOWIT  : announces intention to carry out a directed share issue of up to SEK 500 million
AQ
11:32aIRRAS  : intends to carry out a directed issue of shares
AQ
11:32aQ LINEA  : announces intention to carry out a directed share issue
AQ
11:32a&LSQUO;CONNECTIONS WITH SARAH FRANKLIN' : Highlights from a New Original Series on Marketing Transformation
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices boosted by rising U.S. inflation
2Dollar oscillates as market digests U.S. inflation data, ECB
3Stocks rally, dollar stable after jump in U.S. CPI data
4UK house-buying frenzy builds ahead of tax cut deadline - RICS
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : expects chips shortage to ease in Q3

HOT NEWS