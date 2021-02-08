Log in
CFA Society Toronto invites submissions for the 2021 Financial Journalism Awards

02/08/2021 | 10:32am EST
Toronto, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CFA Society Toronto is pleased to invite financial Canadian journalists to submit their top three articles for the 2021 Financial Journalism Awards. The awards were first introduced in 2013 to acknowledge the contributions of Canadian based financial publications and journalists who show true commitment to high professional standards.

ELIGIBILITY
All publicly available business titles produced within Canada, with a minimum of four pages dedicated to business news and features with a daily distribution rate over 45,000.  Canadian magazine and trade titles qualify on the condition of minimum bi-monthly publication, with a circulation over 5,000.

The three award categories for the 2020 Financial Journalism Awards are Publication of the Year, Journalist of the Year, and the Future of Finance Award. To take part in this year’s Financial Journalism Awards, publications and journalists will need to submit three articles from the past 12 months that best demonstrate their commitment to investor education, ethics and high professional standards by 15 March 2021, 5 pm EST.

Click here for more information about the awards or to submit your articles today

 

For questions and submissions please contact:

Jonathan Mai
CFA Society Toronto
Phone: 416.366.5755 X 235
E-mail: media@cfatoronto.ca

About CFA Society Toronto
Founded in 1936, CFA Society Toronto is part of the worldwide network of CFA Institute member societies that lead the investment profession globally by promoting the highest standards of ethics, education and professional excellence for the ultimate benefit of society. CFA Society Toronto represents the interests of over 10,000 investment professionals in the Greater Toronto Area through advocacy, education, events, and professional development.  For more information visit cfatoronto.ca or follow us on Twitter @cfatoronto and on LinkedIn CFA Society Toronto.

Chartered Financial Analyst® and CFA® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

 

-30-


Jonathan Mai
CFA Society Toronto
4163665755235
jmai@cfatoronto.ca

© GlobeNewswire 2021
