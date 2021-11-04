CFK Africa Begins Covid-19 Vaccine Distribution in Informal Settlements of Kenya in Partnership with Ministry of Health

Nonprofit administers doses at its Tabitha Medical Clinic in Kibera outside Nairobi

CFK Africa, an international nonprofit with offices in the U.S. and Kenya, has begun distributing coronavirus vaccines through its Tabitha Medical Clinic in Kibera, one of Africa’s largest and most densely populated informal settlements, located outside of Nairobi, Kenya. The vaccine initiative is in partnership with the Ministry of Health.

“We found that members of the community were reassured right away by the fact that the shots are being administered through the Tabitha Medical Clinic,” said Eddah Ogogo, CFK's primary healthcare program coordinator. “The people of Kibera have grown to trust the clinic over the years, which helps a great deal in reducing vaccine hesitancy.”

The nonprofit organization, which marks its 20th anniversary this year working in Kibera, was tapped by the Kenyan Ministry of Health to distribute Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines to Kibera residents who qualify.

Ogogo said that the organization’s Tabitha Medical Clinic began spreading the word through community health volunteers and posts on social media. On Wednesday, October 20, its first day distributing the vaccine, the nonprofit administered 60 doses of Moderna, including 18 second doses, to area residents ranging from 18 years old to over 50. In just one week it distributed nearly 180 vaccines and aims to administer 30 shots per day, on average, to residents of the community.

“Ending the pandemic will require everyone to get the shot, and we cannot do it without reaching people living in informal settlements,” added Ogogo. “Thanks to CFK’s long history with the community, we have the kind of trust that will help ensure that the residents of Kibera get vaccinated.”

About CFK Africa

Founded in 2001, CFK Africa improves public health and economic prosperity in Kenyan informal settlements through integrated primary healthcare services, education and economic development initiatives, and girls' empowerment programming. Through a participatory development approach, CFK works directly with residents of Kibera to bring new opportunities to improve lives and alleviate poverty. In 2020, staff members at CFK’s new Tabitha Maternity Home were acknowledged by the Gates Foundation as Frontline Heroes for ensuring continuity of care during the pandemic. For more information, visit www.carolinaforkibera.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211104006142/en/