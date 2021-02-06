CFNA China Chamber of Commerce of Foodstuffs and : Vice President Yu Lu Addresses China-Angola Online Forum

Original: CFNA | Post: 2021-02-05 14:54:54 | Views: 5

Vice president Yu Lu attended and addressed the China-Angola Agricultural and Fisheries Investment Cooperation Forum jointly hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Angola and the Angolan Agriculture and Fisheries Ministry on Jan. 28, 2021. Yu Lu delivered a speech on the production and trade of fishery industry in China, and the bilateral economic and trade cooperation on fishery industry.

Nearly 300 representatives joined the forum. As the supporting organization of the forum, CFNA invited its member companies, including China National Cereals, Oils and Foodstuffs Corporation, COFCO Food Import Co. Ltd., Chinatex Corporation, Chinatex Raw Materials Import & Export Co., Ltd., China National Fisheries Corporation, Shanghai Fisheries Group, Zhongshan Foodstuffs and Aquatic IMP and Exp Group Co., Ltd., JD Group, Beijing Youpinyuedong Trade Co.,Ltd., etc.

CFNA member companies communicated with the Angolan government and companies online.