CFP Board Expands Remote Proctoring Option to All Candidates

WASHINGTON, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) announced that its next CFP® exam will be held July 6-13, 2021. CFP Board will offer any candidate the option to take the CFP® exam either in person at a traditional brick-and-mortar Prometric test center or through a remote proctoring option for both its July 2021 and its November 2021 exam testing windows.

"CFP Board remains focused on the health and safety of candidates who wish to take the CFP® exam," said CFP Board Chief Executive Officer Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "Through 2021, the CFP® exam will be presented on two modalities. The remote proctoring option will be available for any candidate who wishes to choose the option, regardless of the location or distance from the test center, as long as they meet the specific technology requirements."

During the March 2021 CFP® exam window, 2,686 candidates took the CFP® exam resulting in a 63% pass rate. A total of 7% of the March 2021 candidates tested remotely.

Registration to take the July 2021 CFP® exam is open through June 22, 2021 .

CFP® exam is open through . Registration to take the November 2021 CFP® exam – between November 2-9 – opens July 15, 2021 .

The remote proctoring option is now available to all CFP® candidates who meet the specific technology requirements. Read additional details about the remote proctoring option.

Remote proctoring is an exam delivery method that allows candidates to take the CFP® exam from home or a location of their choice, rather than in person at a Prometric test center. The security process and candidate check in procedures are comparable to those at test centers, and Prometric live proctors monitor the individual's test session via audio and video throughout the duration of the exam.

Candidates interested in taking the CFP® exam in person at a test center will find most Prometric testing centers are open, with some that may be operating at reduced capacity. Candidates are encouraged to register early for the best date and site availability.

The CFP® exam, which tests the ability to apply financial planning knowledge to real-life situations, is one of the requirements for earning the prestigious CFP® certification. The comprehensive CFP® exam ensures that candidates are qualified to develop a holistic financial plan for their clients.

The CFP® exam is offered three times per year: March, July and November. Exam topics include professional standards and regulation, general principles of financial planning, tax planning, retirement savings and income planning, estate planning, and risk management and insurance planning, among other important topics. For additional details about the CFP® exam, visit CFP.net/exam today.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is a professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by firms as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by more than 88,000 people in the United States.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cfp-board-expands-remote-proctoring-option-to-all-candidates-301269079.html

SOURCE Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc.