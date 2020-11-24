CFTC Designates LMX Labs as a Contract Market

November 24, 2020

Washington, D.C. - The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today announced it has issued an Order of Designation to LMX Labs, LLC , granting it status as a designated contract market (DCM), effective November 23, 2020. LMX Labs is a limited liability company headquartered in Chicago, Ill. and incorporated under Delaware state law.

The CFTC issued the order under Section 5 of the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) and CFTC regulation 38.3(a). After review of its application and associated exhibits, the CFTC determined that LMX Labs demonstrated its ability to comply with the requirements of the CEA and the CFTC's regulations applicable to DCMs.

The order requires, among other terms and conditions, that LMX Labs comply with all provisions of the CEA and all requirements in the CFTC's regulations, as may be amended or adopted, that are applicable to DCMs.