CFTC Grants OneChicago LLC Request to Vacate DCM Designation

December 21, 2020

Washington, D.C.- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today issued an order vacating the designation of OneChicago LLC as a designated contract market (DCM). The order was issued at the request of OneChicago. The CFTC granted OneChicago its designation as a contract market on June 11, 2002.

The Commodity Exchange Act and CFTC regulations state a DCM may request its designation be vacated by filing a request with the CFTC at least 90 days prior to the requested date of vacation. Per OneChicago's request, the order revokes OneChicago's designation effective today.

With the vacation of OneChicago's designation as a DCM there will be 16 DCMs registered with the CFTC.