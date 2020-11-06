CFTC Issues Order of Registration to ICE Futures Abu Dhabi Limited to Permit Trading by Direct Access from the U.S.

November 06, 2020

Washington, D.C.- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today announced that it has issued an Order of Registration to ICE Futures Abu Dhabi Limited (IFAD), a Foreign Board of Trade (FBOT) incorporated in the Abu Dhabi Global Market and located in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Under the order, IFAD's members and other U.S. participants may now enter orders directly into its trade matching system. IFAD satisfied CFTC requirements for FBOT registration by demonstrating, among other things, that it possesses the attributes of an established, organized exchange. It is subject to comprehensive oversight by its home country regulator whose supervision is comparable to that which the CFTC applies in its oversight of designated contract markets.

With the addition of IFAD, there are 22 FBOTs currently registered with the CFTC.