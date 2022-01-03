CFTC Orders Event-Based Binary Options Markets Operator to Pay $1.4 Million Penalty

January 03, 2022

Washington, D.C. - The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today entered an order filing and simultaneously settling charges against Delaware-registered Blockratize, Inc. d/b/a Polymarket, based in New York City,for offering off-exchange event-based binary options contracts and failure to obtain designation as a designated contract market (DCM) or registration as a swap execution facility (SEF).

The order requires that Polymarket pay a $1.4 million civil monetary penalty, facilitate the resolution (i.e. wind down) of all markets displayed on Polymarket.com that do not comply with the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) and applicable CFTC regulations, and cease and desist from violating the CEA and CFTC regulations, as charged.

"All derivatives markets must operate within the bounds of the law regardless of the technology used, and particularly including those in the so-called decentralized finance or 'DeFi' space," said Acting Director of Enforcement Vincent McGonagle. "Market participants should proactively engage with the CFTC to ensure that our markets remain robust, transparent, and afford customers the protection provided under the CEA and our regulations."

Case Background

The order finds that, beginning in approximately June 2020, Polymarket had been operating an illegal unregistered or non-designated facility for event-based binary options online trading contracts, known as "event markets." According to the order, through its website, Polymarket offered the public the opportunity to "bet on your beliefs" by buying and selling binary options contracts related to an event taking place in the future that are susceptible to a "yes" or "no" resolution, such as: "Will $ETH (Ethereum) be above $2,500 on July 22?"; "Will the 7-day average COVID-19 case count in the U.S. be less than 15,000 for the day of July 22"; "Will Trump win the 2020 presidential election?". The order further finds that Polymarket has offered more than 900 separate event markets since its inception, while deploying smart contracts hosted on a blockchain to operate the markets. Polymarket creates, defines, hosts, and resolves the trading and execution of contracts for the event-based binary option markets offered on its website.

According to the order, such event market contracts, each of which is composed of a pair of binary options, constitute swaps under the CFTC's jurisdiction, and therefore can only be offered on a registered exchange in accordance with the CEA and CFTC regulations.

As stated in the order, the CFTC recognizes Polymarket's substantial cooperation with the Division of Enforcement's investigation of this matter in the form of a reduced civil monetary penalty.

