Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CFTC Orders Idaho Man to Pay $150,000 for Registration Violation and Violations of Commodity Pool Operator Regulations

08/26/2021 | 12:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Release Number 8419-21 CFTC Orders Idaho Man to Pay $150,000 for Registration Violation and Violations of Commodity Pool Operator Regulations

August 26, 2021

Washington, D.C.- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today issued an order filing and simultaneously settling charges against Cody Malosi Wilson of Idaho Falls, Idaho for failing to register as a commodity pool operator (CPO) and failing to comply with CFTC regulations regarding CPOs. The order requires Wilson to pay a $150,000 civil monetary penalty and to cease and desist from any further violations of the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) or CFTC regulations, as charged.

Case Background

The order finds that from approximately August 2015 to October 2018, Wilson operated commodity pools that he ran under various names, including Young Millionaires, Simple Wealth, and Simple Wallet. In connection with those pools, Wilson solicited and accepted funds from pool participants for the purpose of trading binary options on foreign currency pairs. Wilson used interstate commerce to operate the pools and solicit and accept funds from pool participants, but failed to register as a CPO as required.

The order also finds that Wilson violated CFTC regulations by receiving funds from pool participants via accounts in his name, commingling pool funds with his own property, and failing to operate each commodity pool as a separate legal entity from himself.

The Division of Enforcement staff responsible for this case are Michelle Bougas, Brian A. Hunt, Diana Dietrich, James H. Holl III, Erica Bodin, and Rick Glaser.

CFTC's Commodity Pool Fraud Advisory

The CFTC has issued several customer protection Fraud Advisories, including the Commodity Pool Fraud Advisory, which warns customers about a type of fraud involving individuals and firms, often unregistered, offering investments in commodity pools.

The CFTC also strongly urges the public to verify a company's registration with the CFTC before committing funds. If unregistered, a customer should be wary of providing funds to that entity. A company's registration status can be found using NFA BASIC.

Customers and other individuals can report suspicious activities or information, such as possible violations of commodity trading laws, to the Division of Enforcement via a toll-free hotline 866-FON-CFTC (866-366-2382), file a tip or complaint online or contact the Whistleblower Office. Whistleblowers are eligible to receive between 10 and 30 percent of the monetary sanctions collected paid from the Customer Protection Fund financed through monetary sanctions paid to the CFTC by violators of the CEA.

-CFTC-

Disclaimer

CFTC - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 16:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:29pICE Canola Mixed at Midday Thursday
DJ
12:29pSorrento Reports Promising Results With mRNA Vaccine For COVID-19 Delivered With The MuVaxx Lymphatic Drug Delivery Device
GL
12:28pODI PHARMA AB : Publication of year-end report for the financial year 2020/2021
AQ
12:28pAUSTRALIS CAPITAL : Files Q4 and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results
AQ
12:28pLouisiana's largest accountable care organization announces unprecedented savings for medicare patients in 2020
GL
12:24pIDEX CORP /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:22pBLEND : to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference
BU
12:22pChina Logistics says top shareholder in talks to sell controlling stake
RE
12:21pLABORATORIOS FARMACEUTICOS ROVI S A : ROVI informs on the notification of particulate matter having been seen in certain drug product vials of the Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine distributed in Japan
PU
12:21pPAYPAL : How Brooklyn Pasta Lab delivers a taste of Italy
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Deutsche fund arm faces US probe over sustainable investments
2Gold falls as dollar inches higher, caution ahead of Jackson Hole
3PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF : PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : 2021 Interm Results Presentation
4Fed's Powell likely to give few hints on bond-buying taper timeline
5DELIVERY HERO SE : DELIVERY HERO : publishes half-year results for 2021

HOT NEWS