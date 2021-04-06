CFTC Orders New York Man to Pay More than $1 Million for Role in Fraudulent Binary Options Scheme

April 06, 2021

Washington, D.C.- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today issued an order filing and settling charges against Glenn Olson formerly of Brooklyn, New York, for his role in a binary options fraud that harmed U.S. customers involving Blue Bit Banc, a United Kingdom company, and Blue Bit Analytics, Ltd, located in Turks and Caicos.

The order requires Olson to disgorge all of his ill-gotten gains, totaling $241,070. He is also ordered to pay restitution of $846,405, a joint obligation with others found liable and enjoined by a federal court in a prior CFTC enforcement action. [See CFTC v. Kantor, No. 18-cv-2247-SJF-ARL (E.D.N.Y. Oct. 23, 2019) and CFTC Press Release No. 8069-19] Olson is also ordered to cease and desist from further violating the Commodity Exchange Act and CFTC regulations, from trading on or subject to the rules of any CFTC-registered entity, and from engaging in any activities requiring registration with the CFTC.

Case Background

The order finds-and Olson admitted-that from approximately April 2014 through March 2018, he was affiliated with Blue Bit Banc and related entities, selling binary options to customers for Blue Bit using alias names and also supervising other sales staff at Blue Bit's Manhattan office. Olson also admitted that, as part of the scheme, he and others misrepresented the profitability of trading through Blue Bit, manipulated or fabricated purported trades in their customers' accounts to the customers' disadvantage, prevented customers from withdrawing funds, and misappropriated customer funds.

The order states that Olson also admitted he knowingly made false statements, omitted statements of material fact, and took other actions to defraud customers, while receiving disbursements totaling $241,070.30. In addition, Olson was involved in the conversion of some customers' Blue Bit account holdings into ATM Coin, a worthless cryptocurrency that was represented as being worth substantial money. According to the order, at least 27 customers lost a total of $846,405 as a result of the fraudulent scheme.

The CFTC cautions victims that restitution orders may not result in the recovery of money lost, because wrongdoers may not have sufficient funds or assets. The CFTC will continue to fight vigorously for the protection of customers and to ensure the wrongdoers are held accountable.

The Division of Enforcement staff members responsible for this case are Susan Padove, Joseph Patrick, David Terrell, Scott Williamson, and Robert Howell.

CFTC's Binary Options Fraud Advisories

The CFTC has issued several customer protection Fraud Advisories that provide the warning signs of fraud, including the Binary Options and Fraud Advisory, which alerts customers to this type of fraud and list simple ways to spot it.

The CFTC also strongly urges the public to verify a company's registration with the Commission before committing funds. If unregistered, a customer should be wary of providing funds to that entity. A company's registration status can be found using NFA BASIC.

Customers can report suspicious activities or information, such as possible violations of commodity trading laws, to the CFTC Division of Enforcement via a toll-free hotline 866-FON-CFTC (866-366-2382) or file a tip or complaint online.