CFTC Staff Extends No-Action Relief from the Execution Requirement for Swaps in Certain Types of Package Transactions

October 09, 2020

Washington, D.C.- The Division of Market Oversight (DMO) of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission today extended no-action relief for swaps executed as part of a package transaction in the categories described below. This extension will enable DMO to continue to assess the appropriate response for applying the trade execution requirement to swaps in certain types of package transactions. This no-action relief will expire on the earlier of: (i) 11:59 pm (EDT) November 15, 2022, or (ii) the applicable effective date or compliance date of a CFTC action, including without limitation a rulemaking or order, that provides a permanent solution.

The summary of the relief provided, as explained below, is for reference only.