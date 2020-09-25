Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

CFTC Staff Extends Relief from Certain Reporting Obligations under the Ownership and Control Reports Final Rule

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 03:30pm EDT
Release Number 8255-20 CFTC Staff Extends Relief from Certain Reporting Obligations under the Ownership and Control Reports Final Rule

September 25, 2020

Washington, D.C.- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Division of Market Oversight (DMO) today issued a no-action letter that extends current relief from reporting obligations under the ownership and control reports final rule (OCR Final Rule). The OCR Final Rule, approved in 2013, requires the electronic submission of trader identification and market participant data.

DMO is providing this relief in an effort to address compliance difficulties associated with certain OCR reporting obligations that were identified by reporting parties and market participants. The relief announced today extends the following relief previously provided under CFTC Letter No. 17-45:

  • Two additional days to accurately report a trading account owner's (TAC) and volume threshold account (VTA) owner's name;
  • Relief from reporting certain TAC and volume threshold account controller (VTAC) identifying information;
  • Relief from rating the level of confidence a reporting party has in the accuracy of the information provided to it by its customers or counterparties;
  • Replacing a 50 contract threshold for reporting certain data with a 250 contract threshold;
  • Relief from reporting on Form 102S certain omnibus account originator and consolidated account (CA) owner information (conditioned on electronically reporting instead CA counterparty information);
  • Relief from reporting additional TAC and VTAC identifying information (conditioned on DMO being able to obtain TAC-identifying information from the special account controller and VTAC-identifying information from the VTA owner or the reporting firm);
  • Relief from refresh updates of Forms 102A, 102B and 102S (conditioned on filing timely and complete change updates);
  • Relief permitting using the same contact information for all 10% owners and parent companies (Identified Party) on question 8 on Forms 40 and 40S (conditioned on the means of communication provided being monitored by a person or persons who promptly upon request provide(s) contact information for a representative of the relevant Identified Party authorized to discuss OCR information with CFTC staff);
  • Relief from answering question 12 on Forms 40 and 40S regarding those who have direct or indirect influence on or exercise authority over, but not control of, a reporting party's trading; and
  • Relief from filing change updates for Forms 40 or 40S other than in response to a special call pursuant to §§ 18.04 or 20.5(b).

The relief will remain in effect until the earlier of: (a) the later of the applicable effective date or compliance date of a Commission action, such as a rulemaking or order, addressing such obligations and (b) September 29, 2023. DMO plans to use the extended relief period to consider whether to recommend that the CFTC pursue changes to the OCR Final Rule.

Detailed information on the mechanics of reporting required by the OCR Final Rule and other relevant OCR Final Rule implementation information will be provided during the period of relief on the CFTC's OCR homepage. Parties with reporting obligations under the OCR Final Rule should also review CFTC Letter 17-16, which provides additional no-action relief regarding the masking of certain information reportable under the OCR Final Rule.

-CFTC-

Disclaimer

CFTC - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 19:29:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:40pCanadian dollar sees biggest weekly drop in five months as economic risk climbs
RE
03:40pUNITED STATES ATTORNEY OFFICE FOR EASTERN DI : Multinational Industrial Engineering Company to Pay $22 Million to Settle False Claims Act Allegations of Evading Customs Duties
PU
03:35pFAA chief set to conduct 737 MAX evaluation flight next week
RE
03:31pDollar resumes its rally, showing strongest week since early April
RE
03:30pCFTC Staff Extends Relief from Certain Reporting Obligations under the Ownership and Control Reports Final Rule
PU
03:30pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Extension of conditional time-limited no-action relief from filing certain infromation for ownership and control reports required by Parts 17, 18, and 20 of the Commission's regulations
PU
03:26pInterview-Hungary's Orban rejects criticism over rule of law, says he is a "freedom fighter"
RE
03:23pDetails on Trump's $200 cards for Medicare users scarce and conflicted
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Electrified by Tesla, Chinese startups are on the charge
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Judge says U.S. must defend or delay TikTok app store ban by Friday
3APPLE INC. : Apple critics form coalition to challenge App Store fees
4BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance priva..
5BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : to tackle failings in Leicester supply chain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group