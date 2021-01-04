Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CFTC Staff Provides Temporary Relief to Futures Commission Merchants Regarding Certain SOFR-Linked Investments

01/04/2021 | 01:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Release Number 8347-21 CFTC Staff Provides Temporary Relief to Futures Commission Merchants Regarding Certain SOFR-Linked Investments

January 04, 2021

Washington, D.C. - The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Market Participants Division today issued temporary no-action relief to permit futures commission merchants to invest customer funds in investments that have adjustable rates of interest that correlate closely with, or are determined solely by reference to, a benchmark of the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR).

The relief recognizes the increasing use of SOFR as an alternative reference rate to LIBOR in financial markets, and is consistent with previous CFTC staff relief issued to facilitate transition by market participants away from LIBOR.

CFTC Regulation 1.25 provides that the adjustable rate of interest on permitted investments must be benchmarked to the Federal Funds target or effective rate, the prime rate, the three-month Treasury Bill rate, the one-month or three-month LIBOR rate, or the interest rate of any fixed rate instrument that is a permitted investment. With this no-action relief, permitted investments may have SOFR-based adjustable rates of interest.

The no-action relief expires on December 31, 2022.

-CFTC-

Disclaimer

CFTC - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission published this content on 04 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2021 18:55:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:06pThe 13th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting to reconvene on 5 January
PU
02:05pInfinity Skin Care Joins Epiphany Dermatology
PR
02:04pONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS : 14a
PU
02:04pFRANKLIN UNIVERSAL TRUST : Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM”) Announces Distribution
PU
02:04pINTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : IBC Bank News | Executive Vice President Gerald "Gerry" Schwebel Receives Aem San Antonio Legacy Award
PU
02:04pSAGE : Accounting Today Honors Three Sage Leaders on Its 2020 List of the 'Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting'
PU
02:04pALLSTATE : Closes Acquisition of National General Holdings Corp.
BU
02:03pWall Street places bet on solid revenue growth for Airbnb, DoorDash
RE
02:02pAMAZON COM : Bezos tops list of richest charitable gifts in 2020
AQ
02:02pORLEN Lietuva comments on arctic diesel blending with biofuel
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : A 2021 VISION: what every fund manager is buying (or selling)
2Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation about billionaire's whereabouts
3DOW JONES 30 : S&P 500, Dow tumble from record highs on nerves over Georgia runoff elections
4DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED : Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot get green light for $52 billion carmaker
5Bitcoin slumps, slamming brakes on New Year rally

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ