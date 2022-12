The Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Tuesday sued FTX, its founder and former chief executive, Sam Bankman-Fried, and his Alameda trading firm, alleging they stole customer funds.

The CFTC said customer funds were regularly "appropriated by Alameda for its own use" and that FTX executives allowed Alameda to maintain "an essentially unlimited line of credit" at the firm.

