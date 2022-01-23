CFTC U S Commodity Futures Trading Commission : 17 CFR Part 50 Swap Clearing Requirement To Account for the Transition From LIBOR and Other IBORs to Alternative Reference Rates

I. Background A. The Commission's Swap Clearing Requirement Over a decade has passed since the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (Dodd-Frank Act) 1 established a comprehensive new regulatory framework for swaps. Title VII of the Dodd-Frank Act (Title VII) amended the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) to require, among other things, that a swap be cleared through a derivatives clearing organization (DCO) that is registered under the CEA or a DCO that is exempt from registration under the CEA if the Commission has determined that the swap, or group, category, type, or class of swap, is required to be cleared, unless an exception to the clearing requirement applies.2 The CEA, as amended by Title VII, provides two avenues for the Commission to issue a clearing requirement determination. First, under Section 2(h)(2)(A) of the CEA, the Commission may issue a clearing requirement determination based on a Commission-initiated review of a swap.3 Second, under Section 2(h)(2)(B) of the CEA, the Commission may issue a clearing requirement determination based on a swap submission from a DCO.4 The Commission has issued two clearing requirement determinations. The first clearing requirement determination (First Determination) was adopted in 2012 and covered certain credit default swap indexes, and interest rate swaps in four currencies and in four classes: (1) Fixed-to-floating swaps; (2) basis swaps; (3) forward rate agreements (FRAs); and (4) overnight index swaps Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, Public Law 111-203, 124 Stat. 1376 (2010). Section 2(h)(1)(A) of the CEA, 7 U.S.C. 2(h)(1)(A). 7 U.S.C. 2(h)(2)(A). Commission regulation 39.5(c) sets forth the procedures for Commission- initiated reviews of swaps that have not been accepted for clearing by a DCO to determine whether they should be required to be cleared. 17 CFR 39.5(c). Section 2(h)(2)(B) of the CEA, 7 U.S.C. 2(h)(2)(B), and the implementing regulations in Commission regulation 39.5(b), require a DCO to submit to the Commission each swap, or any group, category, type, or class of swaps, that it plans to accept for clearing. Section 2(h)(2)(B)-(C) of the CEA describes the process by which the Commission is required to review swap submissions from DCOs to determine whether the swaps should be subject to the clearing requirement. Commission regulation 39.5(b) establishes the procedures for the submission of swaps by a DCO to the Commission for a clearing requirement determination.

(OIS).5 The four classes of interest rate swaps required to be cleared, along with their specifications, discussed below, are set forth in Commission regulation 50.4 (Clearing Requirement).6 The second clearing requirement determination (Second Determination) was adopted in 2016 and covered interest rate swaps in nine additional currencies.7 Section 2(h)(2)(D)(ii) of the CEA requires the Commission to consider the following five factors when making a clearing requirement determination: (I) The existence of significant outstanding notional exposures, trading liquidity, and adequate pricing data; (II) the availability of rule framework, capacity, operational expertise and resources, and credit support infrastructure to clear the contract on terms that are consistent with the material terms and trading conventions on which the contract is traded; (III) the effect on the mitigation of systemic risk, taking into account the size of the market for such contract and the resources of the DCOs available to clear the contract; (IV) the effect on competition, including appropriate fees and charges applied to clearing; and (V) the existence of reasonable legal certainty in the event of the insolvency of the relevant DCO or 1 or more of its clearing members with regard to the treatment of customer and swap counterparty positions, funds, and property.8 The Commission considered each factor in making both clearing requirement determinations. The Commission has explained in prior clearing requirement determinations that while there exists a wide degree of variability in contract specifications for interest rate swaps,9 Clearing Requirement Determination Under Section 2(h) of the CEA; Final Rule, 77 FR 74284 (Dec. 13, 2012). 17 CFR 50.4. Clearing Requirement Determination Under Section 2(h) of the Commodity Exchange Act for Interest Rate Swaps; Final Rule, 81 FR 71202 (Oct. 14, 2016). The Commission adopted the Second Determination largely in order to further harmonize its Clearing Requirement with those of other jurisdictions, specifically: Australia, Canada, the European Union, Hong Kong, Mexico, Singapore, and Switzerland. Id. at 71203-05. Harmonizing the Commission's Clearing Requirement with other jurisdictions' clearing requirements serves an important anti-evasion goal. As the Commission explained, if a non-U.S. jurisdiction issued a clearing requirement and a swap dealer located in the U.S. were not subject to that non-U.S. clearing requirement, then a swap market participant in the non-U.S. jurisdiction could potentially avoid the non-U.S. clearing requirement by entering into a swap with the swap dealer located in the U.S. Id. at 71203. 7 U.S.C. 2(h)(2)(D)(ii). Clearing Requirement Determination Under Section 2(h) of the CEA; Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, 77 FR 47170, 47186 & n.77 (Aug. 7, 2012) (citing a Federal Reserve Bank of New York