CFTC U S Commodity Futures Trading Commission : Energy and Environmental Markets Advisory Committee to Meet on October 16

October 02, 2020

Washington, D.C.- Commissioner Dan M. Berkovitz, the sponsor of the Energy and Environmental Markets Advisory Committee (EEMAC) at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, today announced that the EEMAC will hold a public meeting on Friday, October 16, 2020 to hear remarks on the integration of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors within the energy and environmental markets. The meeting will begin at 9:00 a.m. (EDT) and be held via videoconference in accordance with the agency's implementation of social distancing due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Commissioner Berkovitz also announced the meeting agenda. The EEMAC will examine: ESG initiatives, with a focus on the promotion of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the energy and environmental markets; exchange-listed ESG derivatives; and an update from CFTC staff on the energy derivatives markets between Q1 and Q3 2020.

'The consideration of environmental, social, and governance factors in operations and decision-making is critical to the strength and resilience of our energy and environmental markets,' said Commissioner Berkovitz. 'The EEMAC meeting will provide a timely opportunity for energy and environmental market participants to share their insights on how their organizations are incorporating the ESG factors within their operations and promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion within their firms.'

What: Energy and Environmental Markets Advisory Committee Meeting Location: Virtual Meeting Date: October 16, 2020 Time: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. EDT

The EEMAC is a statutorily mandated advisory committee, which conducts public meetings; submits reports and recommendations to the Commission (including dissenting or minority views, if any); and otherwise serves as a vehicle for discussion and communication on matters of concern to exchanges, firms, end users, and regulators regarding energy and environmental markets and their regulation by the Commission.