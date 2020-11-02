Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

CFTC U S Commodity Futures Trading Commission : Expands its Part 30 Exemptive Program to Improve Global Market Access for U.S. Customers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 04:40pm EST
Release Number 8300-20 CFTC Expands its Part 30 Exemptive Program to Improve Global Market Access for U.S. Customers

November 02, 2020

Washington, D.C.- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today issued multiple orders as part of its longstanding Part 30 exemptive program of international cooperation and regulatory deference. Orders have been issued to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the National Stock Exchange International Financial Service Centre Limited (NSE IFC), the Montreal Exchange (MX), NZX Limited (NZX), and UBS AG (UBS).

For more than three decades since its inception, the CFTC's Part 30 exemptive program has provided U.S. customers with increased access to foreign futures and options marketswhere foreign intermediaries are subject to comparable customer protection standards in their home jurisdiction.

'These orders further demonstrate the CFTC's commitment to international regulatory comity and deference. Cooperation among jurisdictions with comparable regimes is essential to fostering a vibrant marketplace,' said CFTC Chairman Heath P. Tarbert. 'When I took over as Chairman, one of the first things I did was hit the reset button on our international relations. I am pleased that, since that time, we have had productive and successful engagements with our regulatory counterparts on a host of issues, including these Part 30 exemptive orders.'

The orders, through CFTC Regulation 30.10, permit these foreign intermediaries to accept U.S. customer funds directly for the purpose of trading in futures and options contracts in foreign jurisdictions without the intermediaries having to register with the CFTC as a futures commission merchant. The orders issued to BSE, NSE IFSC, and NZX grant exemptive relief on behalf of their respective members. The order issued to MX amends and consolidates prior exemptive relief granted on behalf of its members to reflect regulatory improvements with respect to the protection of U.S. customer funds. UBS, a Swiss bank, is the first recipient of an order not issued to either a foreign self-regulatory organization or regulator.

The orders will be published in the Federal Register and the relief granted to each firm will be effective upon the filing of certain representations with the National Futures Association.

More information on the CFTC's Part 30 exemptions is available here.

-CFTC-

Disclaimer

CFTC - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 21:39:03 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:54pRoyal Caribbean suspends cruises through year end
RE
04:48pBrazil-bound U.S. soybean vessel loading at Gulf Coast terminal- Southport shipping lineup
RE
04:46pPIMCO Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Common Share Distributions
AQ
04:40pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Expands its Part 30 Exemptive Program to Improve Global Market Access for U.S. Customers
PU
04:39pGLOBAL MARKETS UNDER TRUMP : Build the Wall (Street)!... and China
RE
04:37pFactory data lifts stocks, dollar gains on U.S. election jitters
RE
04:32pWhat CFOs Are Saying About This Week's Elections
DJ
04:29pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street rises but market braced for choppy week on eve of U.S. election
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:15pTSX rises 0.68% to 15,685.92
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAP SE : SAP SE : UBS is less optimistic
2With Biden bets and Trump hedges, investors prepare for U.S. Election Day
3Factory data lifts stocks, dollar gains on U.S. election jitters
4ISHARES S&P GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE IN : ISHARES S&P GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE INDEX FUND : Potential stock winners ..
5POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : reports strong Q3 2020 performance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group