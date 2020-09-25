CFTC U S Commodity Futures Trading Commission : Extension of conditional time-limited no-action relief from filing certain infromation for ownership and control reports required by Parts 17, 18, and 20 of the Commission's regulations

CFTC Letter No. 20-30No-Action September 25, 2020 U.S. COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION Three Lafayette Centre 1155 21st Street, NW, Washington, DC 20581 Telephone: (202) 418-5000 Division of Market Oversight Dorothy D. DeWitt Director Extension of Conditional Time-LimitedNo-Action Relief from Filing Certain Ownership and Control Reports (OCR) Required by Parts 17, 18 and 20 of the Commission's Regulations Kevin Batteh Allison Lurton General Counsel Senior Vice President and Commodity Markets Council General Counsel 1300 L St, NW The Futures Industry Association #1020 2001 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW Washington, DC 20005 Suite 600 Washington, DC 20006 Eleanor Hsu Director, Data & Reporting International Swaps and Derivatives Association 10 E. 53rd Street, 9th Floor New York, NY 10022 Dear Mr. Batteh, Ms. Lurton, and Ms. Hsu: This letter is in response to a request from the Futures Industry Association ("FIA"), the Commodity Markets Council ("CMC"), and the International Swaps and Derivatives Association ("ISDA," and collectively with FIA and CMC, the "Associations") dated August 28, 2020 ("the "Request"), to the Division of Market Oversight ("DMO") of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission ("CFTC" or "Commission") on behalf of affected reporting entities, carry brokers, and reportable traders required to submit certain reports under parts 17, 18, and 20 of the Commission's regulations. In the Request, the Associations requested an extension of no-action relief from certain data reporting requirements of parts 17, 18, and 20 of the Commission's regulations implemented pursuant to the Ownership and Control Reports ("OCR") final rule.1 1 Ownership and Control Reports, Forms 102/102S, 40/40S, and 71; Final Rule, 78 FR 69178 (November 18, 2013) (hereinafter, "OCR Final Rule"). Terms not otherwise defined in this letter shall have the meaning assigned to them in the OCR Final Rule or in the Commission's regulations.

The OCR Final Rule requires the electronic submission of trader identification and market participant data on updated Form 102 ("New Form 102") and Form 40 ("New Form 40"), and on entirely new Form 71 ("New Form 71").2 New Form 102 is subdivided into three parts ("New Form 102A," "New Form 102B," and "New Form 102S"). New Form 102B is an entirely new form, introduced by the OCR Final Rule. Since 2014, DMO has provided no-action relief from certain reporting obligations under the OCR Final Rule.3 In September 2017, DMO issued no-action letter 17-45 ("NAL 17-45") in response to requests from FIA and CMC on behalf of affected reporting entities, carry brokers, and reportable traders required to submit certain reports under parts 17, 18, and 20 of the Commission's regulations. NAL 17-45 extended the time period for relief, which was itself previously granted and extended in several prior no-action letters, from certain reporting obligations under the OCR Final Rule.4 In addition, NAL 17-45 granted to these affected parties new relief from a variety of OCR Final Rule reporting requirements.5 Subsequent to the issuance of NAL 17-45, on June 14, 2018, FIA and CMC submitted a petition to the Commission, which "requested, among other things, that the Commission codify the no- Forms 102 and 40 (including 102S and 40S Filings) as they existed prior to the OCR Final Rule are referred to herein as "Legacy" forms and filings- i.e. , Legacy Form 102, Legacy 102S Filing, Legacy Form 40, and Legacy 40S Filing. See CFTC Letter No. 14-95, Conditional Time-LimitedNo-Action Relief from Certain Ownership and Control (OCR) Data Reporting Requirements Under Parts 17, 18 and 20 of the Commission's Regulations, (July 23, 2014); CFTC Letter No. 15-03, Conditional Time-LimitedNo-Action Relief from Certain Ownership and Control (OCR)

Data Reporting Requirements Under Parts 17, 18 and 20 of the Commission's Regulations: Replaces CFTC No- Action Letter No. 14-95,( February 10, 2015); CFTC Letter No. 15-52, Conditional Time-LimitedNo-Action Relief from Certain Ownership and Control (OCR) Data Reporting Requirements Under Parts 17, 18 and 20 of the Commission's Regulations: Replaces CFTC No-Action Letter No. 15-03, (September 28, 2015); CFTC Letter No. 16-32, Conditional Time-LimitedNo-Action Relief from Certain Ownership and Control (OCR) Data Reporting

Requirements Under Parts 17, 18 and 20 of the Commission's Regulations: Replaces CFTC No-Action Letter No.

15-52, (April 8, 2016); and NAL 17-45. CFTC staff letters and letters requesting relief are available on the

Commission's website at: https://www.cftc.gov/LawRegulation/CFTCStaffLetters/index.htm . See NAL 17-45. NAL 17-45 extended the following relief: Relief allowing two additional days to accurately report a trading account owner's and volume threshold account owner's name; relief from reporting certain trading account controller and volume threshold account controller identifying information; relief relating to rating the quality of the information provided to a reporting party by its customers or counterparties; replacing a 50 contract threshold for reporting certain data with a 250 contract threshold; and relief from reporting on Form 102S certain omnibus account originator and consolidated account owner information (conditioned on electronically reporting instead consolidated account counterparty information). See id . NAL 17-45 granted the following new relief: relief from reporting additional trading account controller and volume threshold account controller identifying information (conditioned on DMO being able to obtain trading account controller-identifying information from the special account controller and volume threshold account controller-identifying information from the volume threshold account owner or the reporting firm); relief from refresh updates of Forms 102A, 102B and 102S (conditioned on filing timely and complete change updates); relief permitting using the same contact information for all 10 percent owners and parent companies ("Identified Party") on question 8 on Forms 40 and 40S (conditioned on the means of communication provided being monitored by a person or persons who promptly upon request provide(s) contact information for a representative of the relevant Identified Party authorized to discuss OCR information with CFTC staff); relief from answering question 12 on Forms 40 and 40S regarding those who have direct or indirect influence on or exercise authority over, but not control of, a reporting party's trading; and relief from filing change updates for Forms 40 or 40S other than in response to a special call pursuant to §§ 18.04 or 20.5(b). 2

action relief provided in Letter No.17-45, streamline and right-size the OCR data that reporting entities are required to submit, and sunset Part 20 (as originally intended by the Commission)."6 As of the date of this letter, the Commission has not acted upon FIA and CMC's petition. Therefore, without further action, by its terms NAL 17-45 will expire on September 28, 2020. In the Request, the Associations represent that "notwithstanding considerable effort, persons obligated under the [OCR] Final Rule to report information on any of New Form 102A, New Form 102B, New Form 102S, and New Form 40/40S … are, and will continue to be, unable fully to comply with certain aspects of the Final Rule due to some of its problematic requirements."7 Therefore, the Associations request that the DMO staff extend NAL 17-45 until the compliance date of a Commission action addressing the problematic requirements in the OCR Final Rule. In the alternative, the Associations request relief until the earlier of (i) such Commission action addressing the requirements of the OCR Final Rule; or (ii) September 29, 2023. Based on the representations in the Request, DMO believes an additional extension of the time- limited no-action relief under NAL 17-45 is warranted. As more fully set forth below, DMO is therefore providing such extended relief from certain reporting obligations implemented by the OCR Final Rule. The no-action relief provided herein shall remain in effect with respect to each obligation covered by the relief until the earlier of: (a) the applicable effective date or compliance date of a Commission action addressing such obligation or (b) September 29, 2023.8 For purposes of the foregoing sentence, the term "Commission action" may include, without limitation, a rulemaking or order addressing an obligation covered by the relief set forth in this letter. DMO staff plans to use the period of relief to consider whether to recommend that the Commission pursue changes to the OCR Final Rule. Cooperation of Customers and Counterparties The no-action relief granted in this letter may be relied upon by all parties obligated to report pursuant to the OCR Final Rule on Form 102A, Form 102B, Form 102S, Form 40 or Form 40S (collectively, "Reporting Parties"), as specified in the relevant relief in each section of this letter, subject to the applicable conditions set forth in this letter. Because (i) Reporting Parties must in some cases obtain from their customers or counterparties the information necessary to submit the OCR forms described below, (ii) the no-action relief granted in this letter reduces the number of OCR form questions in response to which customers and counterparties must provide information to Reporting Parties, and (iii) the cooperation of such customers and counterparties is essential to the implementation of the OCR Final Rule, to the extent such customers or counterparties are otherwise covered by no-action relief provided herein with respect to Forms 40 or 40S, it is a condition of that relief that such customers or Request at 1-2. See also , FIA and CMC, Petition for Amendment of the Ownership and Control Reports Rule (June 14, 2018), available at: https://www.fia.org/sites/default/files/2019-05/FIA-CMC-OCR-Petition-June-2018.pdf Id . at 2. At 11:59 p.m. eastern time. 3

counterparties provide timely,9 accurate, and complete OCR data to Reporting Parties promptly after a Reporting Party's request. Reporting Parties may deem it advisable to furnish either this letter, or a previously issued DMO advisory regarding OCR reporting,10 to their customers or counterparties as a tool to encourage such customers and counterparties to provide the timely cooperation needed for Reporting Parties to comply with the OCR Final Rule. No-Action Relief Based on the representations made by the Associations in, and in connection with, the Request, DMO staff believes the extension of time-limitedno-action relief set forth below is warranted to continue to address certain reporting issues. Form 102 Relief

1. Form 102A Relief 11 Question 10(ii): Relief from Requirement to Accurately Report Trading Account

Owner's Name by the Next Business Day after Reporting is Triggered Section 17.02(b)(2)(i) of the Commission's regulations requires Reporting Parties to report to the CFTC the names of trading account owners in question 10(ii) by 9:00 a.m.12 on the business day following the day on which the account becomes reportable ("R+1"). In NAL 17-45, DMO staff granted time-limitedno-action relief permitting Reporting Parties to modify such names until 9:00 a.m. on the third business day following the day on which the account becomes reportable ("R+3"). DMO continues to believe that this relief is warranted. Thus, during the extended period of no-action relief, DMO staff will not recommend that the Commission commence an enforcement action against a Reporting Party for modifying by R+3 the names of trading account owners reported in response to question 10(ii), provided that such Reporting Party initially reported such owners by no later than R+1. This no-action relief applies to new filings (§ 17.01(a)) and change updates (§ 17.02(b)(3)) for trading accounts. Question 10(iii): Relief from Requirement to Report Trading Account Controller Identifying Information Question 10(iii) of Form 102A requires the reporting of various contact fields related to the trading account controller. In NAL 17-45, DMO staff granted time-limitedno-action relief permitting Reporting Parties to not report in response to question 10(iii) the following: the phone number, name of employer, employer NFA ID, employer legal entity identifier, job title, relationship to owner, email address, or controller NFA ID. In NAL 17-45, DMO staff also Timely, in this context, means customers or counterparties must provide information to the requesting Reporting Parties in time for the Reporting Parties to meet their applicable Form 102 reporting deadlines. See CFTC Staff Advisory No. 15-14 (Mar. 23, 2015), available at: http://www.cftc.gov/idc/groups/public/@lrlettergeneral/documents/letter/15-14.pdf When submitting Form 102A, Reporting Parties should report special accounts pursuant to § 17.00 on Form 102A on a disaggregated basis, if the parties have been so instructed by the Commission or its designee. All Reporting Parties should provide position reporting on Form 102A based on control of a special account. As an example, if a special account is controlled by one Reporting Party but owned by another, such account should be reported only by the Reporting Party that controls the special account. See the discussion on page 69184 of the OCR Final Rule for further information. Unless otherwise indicated, all times are referenced herein are eastern time. 4

