CFTC U S Commodity Futures Trading Commission : No-Action Relief from Swap Execution Facility Reinstatement Requirements under Commission Regulation 37.3(d)

CFTC LETTER NO. 20-29NO-ACTION, SEPTEMBER 15, 2020 U.S. COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION Three Lafayette Centre 1155 21st Street, NW, Washington, DC 20581 Telephone: (202) 418-5000 Division of Market Oversight Ms. Fran Kenck Chief Compliance Officer Tassat Derivatives LLC 22 West 21st 9th Floor New York, New York 10010 Re: No-Action Relief from Swap Execution Facility Reinstatement Requirements under Commission Regulation 37.3(d) Dear Ms. Kenck: This letter responds to your letter, dated August 10, 2020, by which you request, on behalf of Tassat Derivatives LLC ("Tassat"), the Division of Market Oversight ("DMO" or the "Division") of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the "Commission") grant Tassat no-action relief, pursuant to Commission Regulation 140.99,1 from the reinstatement requirements under Commission Regulation 37.3(d)2 (the "Request Letter").3 The Division issues this letter to provide time-limited relief, subject to certain conditions, as set forth below. Background

A. trueEX LLC's Transfer of its Registration to Tassat On November 6, 2019, pursuant to Commission Regulation 37.3(e),4 the Commission issued an order ("Transfer Order") approving the transfer of trueEX LLC's ("trueEX") SEF registration5 to its affiliated company, Tassat.6 Tassat acquired the SEF registration from trueEX 17 C.F.R. § 140.99. 17 C.F.R. § 37.3(d). Letter from Fran Kenck, Chief Compliance Officer, Tassat Derivatives LLC, to Dorothy Dewitt, Director, Division of Market Oversight (August 10, 2020) ("Request Letter"). 17 C.F.R. § 37.3(e). trueEX is a Delaware limited liability company, and received temporary SEF registration on September 20, 2013 and full SEF registration on January 22, 2016. trueEX operated as a SEF for almost six years with interest rate swaps as its core business. trueEX also was designated as a contract market ("DCM") on September 25, 2012 and

Page 2 in an asset transfer, which included the transfer of key trueEX personnel, and all work product related to the development of a physically deliverable Bitcoin swap Tassat intends to launch.7 In the Transfer Order, the Commission found, subject to certain conditions,8 the petitioners demonstrated, as required by Section 5h of the Commodity Exchange Act ("Act"), 7 U.S.C § 7b- 3, and Commission Regulations 37.3(c) and (e),9 Tassat will comply with the provisions in the Act and Commission regulations thereunder for registration as a SEF. According to the Request Letter, since the transfer, Tassat has been operational and in compliance with all Core Principles and Commission regulations pertaining to SEFs.10 Tassat also has been working on launching its Bitcoin swap contract. Delays in the Launch of Tassat's Bitcoin Contract According to the Request Letter, trueEX started discussions with DMO staff in late 2017, regarding the listing of derivatives on virtual currencies, such products being developed by its affiliated company, Tassat.11 To this end, over many months, trueEX and Tassat jointly worked with staff from DMO, Division of Clearing and Risk ("DCR"), and Division of Swap Dealer and Intermediary Oversight ("DSIO") in the enhanced review process described in CFTC Advisory 18-14 ("Staff Advisory 18-14") to self-certify a physically deliverable Bitcoin swap contract.12 In June 2019, before the product was certified, the board of trueEX Group decided to wind down trueEx SEF's existing interest rate swap ("IRS") business and delist all IRS products, and transfer to Tassat the SEF registration and all assets necessary for Tassat to carry on the virtual currency business.13 Concurrent with the wind down of the IRS business, trueEX and Tassat was deemed dormant as a DCM on November 1, 2019. trueEX Group was the holding company of trueEX LLC, and is currently the holding company of Tassat, along with a few technology-related companies. See CFTC, Order of Transfer of Swap Execution Facility Registration (November 6, 2019) available at https://www.cftc.gov/sites/default/files/filings/documents/2019/orgseftrueexsignedorder191107.pdf ; see also Press Release, CFTC, CFTC Approves Transfer of trueEX LLC Swap Execution Registration to Tassat Derivatives LLC (Nov. 7, 2019), available at https://www.cftc.gov/PressRoom/PressReleases/8076-19. See Transfer Order at 2 (stating, Tassat will be the surviving entity and successor-in-interest to the Transferor SEF and will retain and assume all assets and liabilities associated with the SEF's ongoing operations and regulated activities.) In the Transfer Order, the Commission also stated the approval of the transfer is subject to all representations made by Tassat to the Commission in its request as well as Tassat's compliance with the terms of the applicable no-actions letters previously relied upon by trueEX. Included among the representations made by Tassat are: as the surviving entity and successor in interest to trueEX, it will retain and assume all assets and liabilities associated with the SEF's ongoing operations and regulated activities; it will assume responsibility for complying with all application provisions of the Act and Commission regulations promulgated thereunder including those promulgated under Part and appendices thereto; and it will comply with all self-regulatory responsibilities and will maintain and enforce all self-regulatory programs. See Id. at 2-3. 17 C.F.R. §§ 37.3 (c) and (e). Request Letter at 3. Id. at 1. CFTC Staff Advisory No. 18-14: Advisory with respect to Virtual Currency Derivative Product Listings, May 21, 2018. Request Letter at 1. 2

Page 3 completed the enhanced review process with Commission staff. In the Request Letter, Tassat notes due to the decision to transfer the SEF registration, trueEX Group decided to launch the Bitcoin swap product under Tassat once the registration was transferred.14 In terms of the timing, Tassat notes the transfer request was initiated in June 2019, and trueEX ceased operations in July 2019, with its last trade occurring on July 19, 2019.15 Before it ceased its operations, trueEX self- certified the uncleared physically deliverable Bitcoin swap, which became effective July 26, 2019.16 As noted above, trueEX's SEF registration was transferred to Tassat in November 2019. In the Request Letter, Tassat states it has encountered numerous delays, both internal and external, impacting the launch of its Bitcoin swap product, despite inheriting a fully operational SEF, including its key personnel.17 Tassat states the timing for approval of the transfer coincided with significant leadership changes at the Commission and changes in key Commission staff during the summer and fall of 2019, and those changes delayed final approval of the transfer.18 Tassat also notes in early 2020, there were significant leadership changes at Tassat, specifically the loss of key members of its senior management team, including its CEO and CFO.19 Moreover, the transition of new individuals into those roles was difficult as the timing coincided with business disruptions caused by the Covid 19 pandemic.20 Tassat also states the Covid 19 pandemic impeded Tassat's ability to finalize necessary agreements with partners, market participants, and other stakeholders.21 Tassat states, despite the delays, it has not stopped working on, and preparing for, the launch of its Bitcoin swap contract.22 Tassat anticipates launching the contract during the third quarter of 2020.23 As of August 1, 2020,24 however, pursuant to Commission Regulation 40.1(f), Tassat was deemed dormant because it had no trading for a period of 12 consecutive months, requiring Tassat to seek reinstatement of its SEF registration in order to continue to operate.25 Id. Id. at 2. Id. at 1. Id. at 2. Id. Id. Id. Id. See id. Id. Under Regulation 40.1 a dormant SEF is defined as "any swap execution facility on which no trading has occurred for a period of twelve consecutive calendar months, preceding the first day of the most recent calendar month." Under this definition, trueEX's last trade date was July 19, 2019 and the first day of the most recent calendar month was August 1, 2020. Although trueEX's registration was not transferred to Tassat until November 6, 2019, the twelve month period for purposes of determining dormancy was based upon trueEX's last trade on July 19, 2020. Tassat notes in its Request Letter, review of the registration transfer occurred over three of the twelve months determining dormancy. Request Letter at 3. 3

Page 4 Absent this relief request, Tassat claims it would not be able to launch for more than six months until it completes the reinstatement process, adding to the delays and financial losses it already experienced.26 C. Regulations Relating to SEF Dormancy Under Commission Regulation 40.1(f), a SEF becomes dormant if there is no trading on the SEF "for a period of twelve consecutive calendar months, preceding the first day of the most recent calendar month…."27 Under Commission Regulations 40.1(b) and (g), respectively, the contracts/products and rules of a dormant SEF are also dormant.28 Under Section 5h of the Act and Commission Regulation 37.3(a), a SEF must be properly registered in order to operate, which includes the listing of contracts for trading.29 The Commission's dormancy regulations were originally promulgated to address the concern dormant registered entities are considered inactive and "may no longer meet applicable statutory and regulatory requirements."30 Request for No-Action Relief As discussed above, prior to becoming dormant on August 1, 2020, Tassat was unable to launch its certified Bitcoin swap contact due to internal and external delays. Tassat requests relief from the reinstatement requirements under Commission Regulation 37.3(d), so Tassat can launch its contract for trading prior to reinstatement of Tassat's registration.31 Tassat requests this relief until the Commission has made a determination with respect to Tassat's application for reinstatement which, as represented in the Request Letter, Tassat agrees to file with the Commission no later than one month from the date of issuance of this no-action relief provided by the Division.32 Id. at 2. 17 C.F.R. § 40.1(f). See 17 C.F.R. § 40.1(b) and (g). Commission Regulation 37.3(d) provides a dormant SEF may reinstate its registration under the procedures of Commission Regulation 37.3(b), the procedures for initial registration as a SEF by which the Commission may make a determination the applicant has demonstrated compliance with the Act and the Commission's regulations applicable to SEFs. An applicant for reinstatement may rely upon previously submitted materials if such materials accurately describe the dormant SEF's conditions at the time it applies for reinstatement of its registration. As part of the reinstatement process under Commission Regulation 37.3(d), a dormant SEF would also be required to re- certify its dormant contracts and rules. See 17 C.F.R. § 37.3(b) and (d). See Amendments to New Regulatory Framework for Trading Facilities and Clearing Organizations, 67 FR 62873,

62874 (Oct. 9, 2002) (stating : "[t]he Commission proposed to amend parts 37, 38, 39 and 40 of its rules to clarify that, when a registered entity that has become dormant determines to list or relist an initial product for trading…it must demonstrate that it continues to satisfy the criteria for designation or registration"); see also Amendments Pertinent to Registered Entities and Exempt Commercial Markets, 73 FR 8599, 8600 (Feb. 14, 2008) (stating: "[t]he Commission recognizes that a significant period of inactivity can potentially have a negative impact on a registered entity's ability to implement rules and list and clear contracts in a manner that remains consistent with current market conditions, the Commission's regulations, and self-regulatory best practices"). Request Letter at 4-5. Id. at 5. 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.