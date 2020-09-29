Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

CFTC U S Commodity Futures Trading Commission : Orders New Jersey Firm to Pay $300,000 for Supervision Violations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 05:59pm EDT
Release Number 8263-20 CFTC Orders New Jersey Firm to Pay $300,000 for Supervision Violations

September 29, 2020

Washington, D.C.- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today issued an order filing and settling charges against registered futures commission merchant Gain Capital Group, LLC, of Bedminster, New Jersey, for supervision violations related to its handling of customer accounts introduced by an independent introducing broker that was subject to a prior CFTC enforcement action for fraud and other violations. The order requires Gain to pay a civil monetary penalty of $300,000 and cease and desist from violating CFTC Regulation 166.3.

According to the order, from at least February 1, 2014 to August 31, 2016, Gain failed to diligently supervise accounts by not following its policy regarding trade move requests and having inadequate policies and procedures for reviewing customer accounts. The accounts were introduced by Foremost Trading LLC and traded by the company's principal, Mark Miller.

Related CFTC Action

In two previous orders, the CFTC resolved charges against Foremost and Miller for, among other things, defrauding a customer through multiple fraudulent trading schemes, including unauthorized fictitious trading, and through trade move requests Foremost submitted to Gain based on purported trade errors. The customer suffered more than $700,000 in losses. [See CFTC Press Release No. 8194-20]

Case Background

The order finds that Gain failed to ensure that its employees followed company policies for the processing of trade move requests between accounts owned by different persons. Specifically, Foremost made hundreds of suspicious trade move requests to Gain in connection with Foremost's proprietary accounts and the injured customer's accounts. Miller had discretion to trade this customer's accounts and also traded the proprietary accounts. At least some of these trade move requests transferred winning trades out of the customer's accounts and into Foremost's proprietary accounts based on purported trade errors. Gain employees did not consistently seek additional information on these trade move requests, as was provided in Gain's policies and procedures.

Additionally, as detailed in the order, Gain missed red flags-Foremost's suspicious trade move requests and Miller's trading of both the proprietary and the injured customer's accounts in the same markets-and did not appropriately surveil these accounts. While Gain had a general policy that it would review activity in customer accounts for irregularities or concerns, the policy was inadequate because it did not define what reviews involved and, prior to 2016, did not include follow-on policies or procedures for doing such reviews.

The CFTC thanks and acknowledges the assistance of CME Group Inc. in this matter.

The Division of Enforcement staff members responsible for this action are Brett Shanks, Margaret Aisenbrey, Lauren Fulks, Jo Mettenburg, Christopher Reed, and Charles Marvine.

-CFTC-

Disclaimer

CFTC - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 21:59:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Orders New Jersey Firm to Pay $300,000 for Supervision Violations
PU
05:48pItaly to set 2020 GDP target at -9%, deficit/GDP at 10.8% - Treasury
RE
05:40pWall St goes quiet ahead of presidential debate
RE
05:40pDIAMCOR MINING : Issues Bi-Weekly MCTO Default Status Report
PU
05:36pDisney to lay off about 28,000 parks unit employees due to coronavirus hit
RE
05:32pUtilities Flat On Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:31pIrish economic downturn likely to be less severe than earlier forecast - minister
RE
05:30pCommunications Services Down Amid Retreat From Cyclical Sectors -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:28pTech Down In Volatile Trade Ahead Of New Stock Launches -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:27pIndigenous activists occupy Petroperu pipeline facilities over healthcare demands
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES S A : Fully Underwritten Capital In..
2ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Berenberg gives a Neutral rating
3GOLD : Gold edges up ahead of key U.S presidential debate
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Tiffany says LVMH countersuit an att..
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : U.S. charges former Amazon manager and her family members with insider trading

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group