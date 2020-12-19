CFTC U S Commodity Futures Trading Commission : Technology Advisory Committee

|
Technology Advisory Committee
76036
Federal Register / Vol. 85, No. 229 / Friday, November 27, 2020 / Notices
compliance with the Paperwork Reduction Act of 1995, Federal agencies are required to publish notice in the Federal Register concerning each proposed collection of information, including each proposed extension of an existing collection of information, and to allow 60 days for public comment in response to the notice. This notice solicits comments, as described below, on the proposed Information Collection Request (''ICR'') titled: Copies of Crop and Market Information Reports.
DATES: Comments must be submitted on or before January 26, 2021.
ADDRESSES: You may submit comments, identified by OMB Control No. 3038-
0015 by any of the following methods:
The Agency's website, at http:// comments.cftc.gov/. Follow the instructions for submitting comments through the website.
Mail: Christopher Kirkpatrick, Secretary of the Commission, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, 1155 21st Street NW, Washington, DC 20581.
Hand delivery/Courier: Same as Mail above.
Please submit your comments using only one method. All comments must be submitted in English, or if not, accompanied by an English translation. Comments will be posted as received to http://www.cftc.gov.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Adam Charnisky, Division of Market Oversight, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, 525 West Monroe, Chicago, IL 60661; (312) 596-0630;FAX: (312) 596-0711;email: acharnisky@cftc.gov and refer to OMB Control No. 3038-0015.
SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: Under the PRA, Federal agencies must obtain approval from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) for each collection of information they conduct or sponsor. ''Collection of Information'' is defined in 44 U.S.C. 3502(3) and 5 CFR 1320.3 and includes agency requests or requirements that members of the public submit reports, keep records, or provide information to a third party. Section 3506(c)(2)(A) of the PRA, 44 U.S.C. 3506(c)(2)(A), requires Federal agencies to provide a 60-daynotice in the Federal Register concerning each proposed collection of information before submitting the collection to OMB for approval. To comply with this requirement, the CFTC is publishing notice of the proposed collection of information listed below.
Title: ''Copies of Crop and Market Information Reports,'' OMB Control No. 3038-0015. This is a request for
extension of a currently approved information collection.
Abstract: The information collected pursuant to this rule, 17 CFR 1.40, is in the public interest and is necessary for market surveillance. Manipulation of commodity futures prices is a violation of the Commodity Exchange Act (Act). Section 9(a)(2) of the Act (7 U.S.C. 13(a)(2)) prohibits the dissemination of false or misleading or knowingly inaccurate reports that affect or tend to affect the prices of commodities. In order to facilitate the enforcement of this provision, Commission regulation
1.40 requires that members of an exchange and FCMs provide upon request copies of any report published or given general circulation which concerns crop or market information that affects or tends to affect the price of any commodity.
With respect to the following collection of information, the CFTC
invites comments on:
• Evaluate whether the proposed collection of information is necessary for the proper performance of the functions of the Commission, including whether the information will have a
practical use;
• Evaluate the accuracy of the Commission's estimate of the burden of the proposed collection of information, including the validity of the
methodology and assumptions used;
• Enhance the quality, usefulness, and clarity of the information to be
collected; and
• Minimize the burden of collection of information on those who are to respond, including through the use of appropriate automated electronic, mechanical, or other technological collection techniques or other forms of information technology; e.g., permitting electronic submission of responses.
You should submit only information that you wish to make available publicly. If you wish the Commission to consider information that you believe is exempt from disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act, a petition for confidential treatment of the exempt information may be submitted according to the procedures established in § 145.9 of the Commission's regulations.1
The Commission reserves the right, but shall have no obligation, to review, pre-screen, filter, redact, refuse, or remove any or all of your submission from http://www.cftc.gov that it may deem to be inappropriate for publication, such as obscene language. All submissions that have been redacted or removed that contain comments on the merits of the ICR will be retained in
1 17 CFR 145.9.
the public comment file and will be considered as required under the Administrative Procedure Act and other applicable laws, and may be accessible under the Freedom of Information Act.
Affected Entities: Entities potentially affected by this action include future commission merchants (''FCMs'') and members of contract markets.
Burden statement: The respondent burden for this collection is estimated to average 0.17 hours per response.
Respondents/Affected Entities: 10.
Estimated number of responses: 10.
Estimated total annual burden on
respondents: 1.7 hours.
Frequency of collection: On occasion.
There are no capital costs or operating and maintenance costs associated with this collection.
(Authority: 44 U.S.C. 3501 et seq.) Dated: November 23, 2020.
Robert Sidman,
Deputy Secretary of the Commission.
[FR Doc. 2020-26198 Filed 11-25-20; 8:45 am]
BILLING CODE 6351-01-P
COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION
Technology Advisory Committee
AGENCY: Commodity Futures Trading
Commission.
ACTION: Notice of Meeting.
SUMMARY: The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announces that on December 14, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Technology Advisory Committee (TAC) will hold a public meeting via teleconference. At this meeting, the TAC will hear presentations from the TAC subcommittees on Distributed Ledger Technology and Market Infrastructure and Virtual Currencies. The TAC also plans to vote on a recommendation from the Cyber Security subcommittee. DATES: The meeting will be held on December 14, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Members of the public who wish to submit written statements in connection with the meeting should submit them by December 21, 2020. ADDRESSES: The meeting will take place via teleconference. You may submit public comments, identified by ''Technology Advisory Committee,'' by any of the following methods:
CFTC website: http:// comments.cftc.gov. Follow the instructions for submitting comments through the Comments Online process on the website.
Mail: Christopher Kirkpatrick, Secretary of the Commission,
Federal Register / Vol. 85, No. 229 / Friday, November 27, 2020 / Notices
76037
Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Three Lafayette Center, 1155 21st Street NW, Washington, DC 20581.
Hand Delivery/Courier: Same as Mail, above.
Any statements submitted in connection with the committee meeting will be made available to the public, including publication on the CFTC website, http://www.cftc.gov.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Meghan Tente, TAC Designated Federal Officer, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Three Lafayette Centre, 1155 21st Street NW, Washington, DC 20581; (202) 418-5785.
SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: Members of the public may listen to the meeting by telephone by calling a domestic toll- free telephone or international toll or toll-freenumber to connect to a live, listen-onlyaudio feed. Call-inparticipants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation.
Domestic Toll Free: 877-951-7311.
International Toll and Toll Free:
Will be posted on the CFTC's website, http://www.cftc.gov, on the page for the meeting, under Related Links.
Pass Code/Pin Code: 6754747. The meeting agenda may change to
accommodate other TAC priorities. For agenda updates, please visit the TAC committee website at: https:// www.cftc.gov/About/CFTCCommittees/ TechnologyAdvisory/tac_meetings.html. After the meeting, a transcript of the meeting will be published through a link on the CFTC's website at: http:// www.cftc.gov. All written submissions provided to the CFTC in any form will also be published on the CFTC's website. Persons requiring special accommodations to attend the meeting because of a disability should notify the contact person above.
(Authority: 5 U.S.C. app. 2 section10(a)(2)). Dated: November 23, 2020.
Robert Sidman,
Deputy Secretary of the Commission.
[FR Doc. 2020-26173 Filed 11-25-20; 8:45 am]
BILLING CODE 6351-01-P
COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION
Agency Information Collection Activities: Notice of Intent to Renew Collection 3038-0026, Gross Collection of Exchange-Set Margins for Omnibus Accounts
AGENCY: Commodity Futures Trading
Commission.
ACTION: Notice.
SUMMARY: The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is announcing an opportunity for public comment on the proposed renewal of a collection of certain information by the agency. Under the Paperwork Reduction Act of 1995 (PRA), Federal agencies are required to publish notice in the Federal Register concerning each proposed collection of information, including each proposed extension of an existing collection of information, and to allow 60 days for public comment. This notice solicits comments on requirements relating to Gross Collection of Exchange-Set Margins for Omnibus Accounts.
DATES: Comments must be submitted on or before January 26, 2021.
ADDRESSES: You may submit comments, identified by OMB Control Number 3038-0026, by any of the following methods:
Agency website, via its Comments Online process: http:// comments.cftc.gov. Follow the instructions for submitting comments through the website.
Mail: Christopher Kirkpatrick, Secretary of the Commission, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Three Lafayette Centre, 1155 21st Street NW, Washington, DC 20581.
Hand Delivery/Courier: Same as Mail above.
Please submit your comments using only one method. All comments must be submitted in English, or if not, accompanied by an English translation. Comments will be posted as received to http://www.cftc.gov.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Mark Bretscher, Special Counsel, Market Participants Division, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, (312) 353-0529;email: mbretscher@cftc.gov.
SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: Under the PRA, 44 U.S.C. 3501 et seq., Federal agencies must obtain approval from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) for each collection of information they conduct or sponsor. ''Collection of Information'' is defined in 44 U.S.C. 3502(3) and 5 CFR 1320.3(c) and includes agency requests or requirements that members of the public submit reports, keep records, or provide information to a third party. Section 3506(c)(2)(A) of the PRA, 44 U.S.C. 3506(c)(2)(A), requires Federal agencies to provide a 60-daynotice in the Federal Register concerning each proposed collection of information, including each proposed extension of an existing collection of information, before submitting the collection to OMB
for approval. To comply with this requirement, the CFTC is publishing notice of the proposed collection of information listed below. An agency may not conduct or sponsor, and a person is not required to respond to, a collection of information unless it displays a currently valid OMB control number.
Title: Gross Collection of Exchange- Set Margins for Omnibus Accounts (OMB Control Number 3038-0026). This is a request for extension of a currently approved information collection.
Abstract: Commission Regulation 1.58 requires that FCMs margin omnibus accounts on a gross, rather than a net, basis. The regulation provides that the carrying FCM need not collect margin for positions traded by a person through an omnibus account in excess of the amount that would be required if the same person, instead of trading through an omnibus account, maintained its own account with the carrying FCM. To prevent abuse of this exception to the regulation, a carrying FCM must maintain a written representation from the originating FCM or foreign broker that the particular positions held in the omnibus account are part of a hedge or spread transaction. This rule is promulgated pursuant to the Commission's rulemaking authority contained in Sections 4c, 4d, 4f, 4g and 8a of the Commodity Exchange Act, 7 U.S.C. 6c, 6d, 6f, 6g and 12a (2000).
With respect to the following collection of information, the CFTC invites comments on:
Whether the proposed collection of information is necessary for the proper performance of the functions of the Commission, including whether the information will have a practical use;
The accuracy of the Commission's estimate of the burden of the proposed collection of information, including the validity of the methodology and assumptions used;
Ways to enhance the quality, usefulness, and clarity of the information to be collected; and
Ways to minimize the burden of collection of information on those who are to respond, including through the use of appropriate automated electronic, mechanical, or other technological collection techniques or other forms of information technology; e.g., permitting electronic submission of responses.
You should submit only information that you wish to make available publically. If you wish the Commission to consider information that you believe is exempt from disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act, a petition for confidential treatment of the exempt information may be submitted according
