Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

CFTC U S Commodity Futures Trading Commission : Federal Court Orders The Alista Group, LLC and Florida Man to Pay More Than $2.6 Million in Precious Metals Fraud

04/09/2021 | 01:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Release Number 8379-21 Federal Court Orders The Alista Group, LLC and Florida Man to Pay More Than $2.6 Million in Precious Metals Fraud

April 09, 2021

Washington, D.C.- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced today that the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida entered an order granting the CFTC's motion for entry of default judgment against defendants The Alista Group, LLC of Orlando, Florida and other locations, and Luis M. Pineda Palacios, a/k/a Luis Pineda of Orlando, Florida. The order finds that the defendants failed to answer the CFTC's complaint which alleged that Alista and Pineda had engaged in precious metals fraud and illegal, off-exchange precious metals sales to retail customers.

The order requires Alista to pay $560,540.95 in restitution and a civil monetary penalty of $1,681,622.85. The order also requires Pineda to pay restitution in the amount of $77,500, and a civil monetary penalty of $370,484. In separate, concurrently issued orders, the court also permanently enjoined Alista and Pineda from engaging in conduct that violates the Commodity Exchange Act, from registering with the CFTC, and from trading in any CFTC-regulated markets.

The CFTC continues to engage in litigation with two remaining defendants as part of a 2020 enforcement action against Marvin W. Courson III (Courson) and Christopher A. Kertatos. [See CFTC Press Release No.8204-20]

Case Background

According to the complaint, from July 2016 through at least January 2018, Alista engaged in a scheme to defraud customers located throughout the U.S.in connection with precious metals transactions. These transactions constituted illegal, off-exchange retail commodity transactions. Notably, Alista's leveraged precious metals transactions never resulted in the actual delivery of the full amount of metal purchased by its customers.

The complaint further alleges that, in connection with this activity, Alista defrauded these customers by misappropriating their funds to speculate in precious metals for Alista's own account, pay Alista's business expenses, and make Ponzi-style payments to customers who sought to cash out some of their purported holdings. In addition, Pineda individually defrauded at least some of Alista's customers by using an individual bank account under his personal control to accept Alista customer funds and then misappropriate those funds to pay for personal and other expenses unrelated to leveraged precious metals transactions on behalf of Alista's customers.

The CFTC cautions victims that restitution orders may not always result in the recovery of money lost, because wrongdoers may not have sufficient funds or assets. The CFTC will continue to fight vigorously for the protection of customers and to ensure wrongdoers are held accountable.

The CFTC thanks the U.S. Secret Service, the Florida Office of Financial Regulation, and the Lee County (Florida) Sheriff's Office for their assistance in this matter.

Division of Enforcement staff members responsible for this action are Alan Edelman, Michelle Bougas, Erica Bodin, Alison B. Wilson and Rick Glaser.

-CFTC-

Disclaimer

CFTC - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 17:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:33pJEAN-PIERRE MUSTIER : BlackRock, Mustier's blank-check firm eye Credit Suisse fund management arm - sources
RE
01:32pMelt up? More money poured into stocks in past 5 months than last 12 years
RE
01:31pWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : With stocks at record highs, investors look to upcoming earnings
RE
01:23pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION  : Federal Court Orders The Alista Group, LLC and Florida Man to Pay More Than $2.6 Million in Precious Metals Fraud
PU
01:22pPfizer, BioNTech seek U.S. emergency nod for COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents
RE
01:14pBiden wants money to probe white supremacist beliefs at immigration agencies
RE
01:14pBiden budget would beef up IRS tax enforcement -Yellen
RE
01:14pBiden budget's $14 billion hike for climate includes big boosts for EPA, science
RE
01:14pSix takeaways from the Biden budget proposal
RE
01:09pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF EST  : Estonian Foreign Minister Liimets and Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov discussed bilateral relations and the international situation in a phone call
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Impossible Foods in talks to list on the stock market - sources
2DOW JONES 30 : GLOBAL MARKETS: Wall Street rises along with Treasury yields as inflation heats up
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: China set to clear Tencent's $3.5 billion Sogou deal subject to data sec..
4JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD. : JINKOSOLAR : Q4 2020 Earnings PPT
5China's auto sales surge 75% in March, 12th straight monthly gain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ