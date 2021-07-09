Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

CFTC U S Commodity Futures Trading Commission : Federal Court Permanently Bans and Imposes an over $300,000 Penalty Against Foreign Trading Platform for Offering Illegal Leveraged Transactions in Ether, Litecoin, Bitcoin and Precious Metals

07/09/2021 | 04:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Release Number 8408-21 Federal Court Permanently Bans and Imposes an over $300,000 Penalty Against Foreign Trading Platform for Offering Illegal Leveraged Transactions in Ether, Litecoin, Bitcoin and Precious Metals

July 09, 2021

Washington, D.C.- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today announced that Judge David Hittner of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas entered a default judgment against Laino Group Limited d/b/a PaxForex (PaxForex) of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The order imposes permanent trading, solicitation, and registration bans against PaxForex entering into transactions involving commodity interests and prohibits it from violating provisions of the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA), as charged. The order also requires the defendant to pay a civil monetary penalty of $374,864.

Case Background

The order, entered on June 30, 2021, stems from a CFTC complaint filed on September 24, 2020, that charged PaxForex with engaging in illegal, off-exchange transactions in Ether, Litecoin and Bitcoin, in addition to precious metals and foreign currency, with retail customers on a leveraged, margined, or financed basis and acting as a futures commission merchant (FCM) without CFTC registration as required. [See CFTC Press Release No. 8256-20]

The order finds that from at least March 2018 through the present, PaxForex offered or engaged in unlawful retail commodity transactions in Ether, Litecoin, Bitcoin, gold, and silver. The defendant violated the CEA by failing to conduct these transactions subject to the rules of a board of trade that had been designated or registered with the CFTC as a contract market.

The order further finds that PaxForex, through its employees and agents, acted as an FCM by soliciting or accepting orders for retail commodity and foreign currency transactions and acting as a counterparty for these transactions; and in connection with these activities, it accepted money, securities, or property (or extended credit in lieu thereof) in the form of Bitcoin and other assets to margin trades or contracts that resulted or may have resulted.

The CFTC strongly urges the public to verify a company's registration with the CFTC before committing funds. A customer should be wary of providing funds to an unregistered entity. A company's or individual's registration status can be found using NFA BASIC.

The CFTC thanks the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for their assistance in this matter.

Division of Enforcement staff members responsible for this action are Harry E. Wedewer, Chris Giglio, Candice Aloisi, Mary Lutz, Lenel Hickson, Jr., and Manal M. Sultan. Office of Information Technology staff members Devon Malinowski and Salma Mack also provided assistance in this matter.

-CFTC-

Disclaimer

CFTC - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission published this content on 09 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2021 20:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:14pU.S. trial for Aon's purchase of Willis Towers Watson set for late 2021
RE
04:08pWall Street closes at record highs as financials lead rebound
RE
04:04pSecurity Council Committee on Libya Meets with Panel of Experts
PU
04:04pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION  : Federal Court Permanently Bans and Imposes an over $300,000 Penalty Against Foreign Trading Platform for Offering Illegal Leveraged Transactions in Ether, Litecoin, Bitcoin and Precious Metals
PU
04:01pFor the week, the s&p unofficially rose 0.36%, the dow unofficially added 0.24%, the nasdaq unofficially gained 0.43%
RE
04:00pWall Street closes at record highs as financials lead rebound
RE
04:00pS&p 500, dow and nasdaq end with record high closes
RE
04:00pKidney Restore, A Science-Based Kidney Supplement Has Over 900 Positive Amazon Reviews, Helping 50,000+ To Support Good Kidney Health
SE
03:56pDollar edges lower as risk appetite returns
RE
03:56pDollar edges lower as risk appetite returns
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FTSE 100 : FTSE Russell to remove more China stocks from indexes over U.S. ban
2Can Reddit's silver "apes" beat the market?
3ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Baidu, Canopy Growth, General Motors, Laredo Petroleum, Rolls-Royce...
4HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. set to add more Chinese companies to blacklist over Xin..
5TODAY ON WALL STREET: Covid-19 derails recovery hopes

HOT NEWS