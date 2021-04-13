CFTC U S Commodity Futures Trading Commission : In re Richard Usher

FX benchmark rates, in violation of Sections 6(c), 6(d) and 9(a)(2), of the Commodity Exchange
Act, 7 U.S.C. §§ 9, 13b and 13(a)(2) (2012). The Consent Order held JPMC liable for the acts of
its traders pursuant to Section 2(a)(1)(B) of the Act, 7 U.S.C. § 2(a)(1)(B) (2012), and
Regulation 1.2, 17 C.F.R. § 1.2 (2014), and ordered JPMC to pay a $310 million civil monetary
penalty.
As stated in the Subpoena, Usher demands the following four categories of records:
-
All Documents concerning Communications from January 1, 2013 to November 11, 2014 relating to JPMorgan's November 11, 2014 entry into a consent order with the CFTC assessing, questioning, or disputing whether interactions between JPMorgan's foreign exchange spot traders and traders at other banks constituted "coordinated trading," whether such interactions amounted to an attempt to manipulate prices in violation of 7 U.S.C. §§ 9, 13b and 13(a)(2), and whether the CFTC had jurisdiction over the conduct in question.
-
All Documents concerning Communications from January 1, 2013 to November 11, 2014 relating to the basis for the $310 million civil money penalty imposed on JPMorgan as part of the November 11, 2014 consent order between JPMorgan and the CFTC, including but not limited to Communications relating to whether and to what extent the amount of the penalty imposed was based on the conduct of Richard Usher, the conduct of other JPMorgan foreign exchange spot traders, and JPMorgan's alleged failure to implement adequate controls to prevent its traders from engaging in allegedly improper communications with traders at other banks.
-
All Documents concerning Communications from January 1, 2013 to November 11, 2014 (including but not limited to submissions, letters, white papers, presentation materials, or notes from meetings or phone calls) to the CFTC by JPMorgan or its attorneys relating to the factual or legal basis for charges in the CFTC's investigation of foreign exchange spot trading by JPMorgan, the November 11, 2014 consent order between JPMorgan and the CFTC, or Richard Usher, a former foreign exchange spot trader at JPMorgan.
-
All Documents relating to witness interviews conducted by the CFTC or any other entity during investigations of foreign exchange spot trading, including but not limited to notes or memoranda from witness interviews conducted by the CFTC or other government entities or financial institutions, and any CFTC-created notes from meetings with other entities regarding such interviews.
2
DISCUSSION
Part 144 of the Commission's Regulations were issued in accordance with the Housekeeping Act, 5 U.S.C. § 301, which authorizes federal agencies to prescribe regulations for the custody and use of its records. Such regulations are referred to as Touhy regulations after the Supreme Court case Touhy v. Ragen, 340 U.S. 462 (1951), which upheld the validity of regulations promulgated by federal agencies regarding the disclosure of agency information. The general purpose of Touhy regulations is "to conserve governmental resources where the United States is not a party to a suit, and to minimize governmental involvement in controversial matters unrelated to official business." Agility Pub. Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P. v. U.S. Dep't of Def., 246 F. Supp. 3d 34, 41 (D.D.C. 2017) (quoting Boron Oil Co. v. Downie, 873 F.2d 67, 70 (4th Cir. 1989) (internal quotation marks omitted)).
Any party that seeks production of documents from a federal agency that has promulgated Touhy regulations must comply with those regulations. Santini v. Herman, 456 F. Supp. 2d 69, 71 (D.D.C. 2006) (citing Touhy, 340 U.S. at 462). An agency's decision about whether to comply with a third-party subpoena is a "policy decision about the best use of the agency's resources." Agility Pub. Warehousing Co., 246 F. Supp. 3d at 42 (citing Citizens to Preserve Overton Park, 401 U.S. 402, 415 (1971)).
The CFTC has promulgated Touhy regulations at Part 144 of the Commission's
regulations. These regulations are intended "to provide guidance for the internal operations of the Commission." 17 C.F.R. §144.0(c). Part 144 sets forth the procedures for disclosure "in response to a subpoena, order or other demand … of a court or other authority of any material contained in the files of the Commission, [or] of any information relating to material contained in the files of the Commission." 17 C.F.R. § 144.0(a). The regulations prohibit the release of any
4
material contained in the CFTC's files except as authorized by the Commission. 17 C.F.R.
-
144.4(a). The Commission considers, as advised by its General Counsel, "any circumstances that might bear upon the desirability in the public interest of the disclosure of the information or production of documents." 17 C.F.R. § 144.2.
Being duly advised of the circumstances regarding the Subpoena, and after considering Usher's submissions in support of the Subpoena, the Commission denies the Subpoena because it is invalid and unduly burdensome.
A. The Subpoena is Invalid.
The Subpoena is invalid both because the ALJ did not have the authority to issue it and because the Congress has not waived sovereign immunity regarding subpoenas issued by ALJs in OCC administrative adjudications to non-party federal agencies.
1. The Subpoena is invalid on its face because the ALJ does not have authority to issue subpoenas to the CFTC.
The ALJ issued the subpoena pursuant to 12 U.S.C. § 1818(n) and OCC regulation 19.26, 12 C.F.R. § 19.26. We are unconvinced that 12 C.F.R. § 19.26 authorizes an ALJ to issue a subpoena against a federal agency, with certain possible narrow exceptions noted below that are inapplicable here. On the other hand, if the OCC's regulation did purport to grant the ALJ that authority, it would appear to be invalid because the OCC has no such authority to grant, and did not follow the required procedure for issuing the rule. Either way, the Subpoena is invalid.
First, we find that Section 1818(n) does not authorize the OCC to issue subpoenas to other federal agencies. Rather, it authorizes certain employees of banking agencies, including the OCC, to issue compulsory process to "any person." See 12 U.S.C. § 1818(n) ("[a]ny person" who fails or refuses to comply with or produce records in response to a Federal banking agency subpoena shall be guilty of a misdemeanor). Under the applicable statutory definition, see 1
5
