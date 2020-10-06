Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CFTC Unanimously Approves a Final Rule Amending Form CPO-PQR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 05:46pm EDT
Release Number 8277-20 CFTC Unanimously Approves a Final Rule Amending Form CPO-PQR

October 06, 2020

Washington, D.C.- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission at its open meeting today unanimously approved a final rule adopting amendments to Form CPO-PQR for commodity pool operators (CPOs).

The amendments to Form CPO-PQR (1) eliminate existing Schedules B and C of the form, except for the Pool Schedule of Investments; (2) amend the information requirements and instructions to request Legal Entity Identifiers (LEIs) for commodity pool operators and their operated pools that have them, and to delete questions regarding pool auditors and marketers; and (3) make certain other changes due to the rescission of Schedules B and C, including the elimination of all existing reporting thresholds.

The final rule also amends CFTC Regulation 4.27 to permit reporting CPOs to file NFA Form PQR, a comparable form required by the National Futures Association, in lieu of filing the CFTC's revised form. [See voting draft for effective and compliance dates.]

Related Commission Action

The Commission also announced at the open meeting the approval of an MOU between the CFTC and the Office of Financial Research (OFR) that establishes a framework for the CFTC to share with OFR information and data reported on Form CPO-PQR. [See CFTC Press Release No. 8276-20]. Sharing this information allows both agencies to fulfill their statutory and regulatory mandates.

Additional information on the final rule, including statements of the Chairman and the Commissioners, is available here.

-CFTC-

Disclaimer

CFTC - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 21:44:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10/07BRI CHEM : Announces CFO Transition
AQ
10/076.10.2020 ALPINE SELECT LTD. : Monthly Update September 2020
PU
10/07TRIANGLE ENERGY GLOBAL : Results of Share Purchase Plan
PU
10/07SIN GHEE HUAT : Notice of annual general meeting / proxy form / info to shareholders
PU
10/07BRASKEM S A : notices to the market the normalization of its operations in the United States
PU
10/07NETFLIX : faces indictment in Texas over controversial French film "Cuties"
RE
10/07INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Vivint Smart Home, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
10/07Samsung likely to post 35% surge in third-quarter profit as smartphone sales recover
RE
10/07BARDOC GOLD : Investor Presentation 121 Mining Investment APAC
PU
10/07DE GREY MINING : Encouraging Extensional and Infill Drilling Results at Aquila and Crow
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. stocks, crude jump on revived stimulus hopes, Trump's improving health
2ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
3POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : adjusts FY 2020 outlook upwards
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : - Traffic figures for September 2020
5K+S AG : K+S : Baader Bank reaffirms its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group