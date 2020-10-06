CFTC and the Office of Financial Research Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Allow Information Sharing

October 06, 2020

Washington, D.C. - Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Heath P. Tarbert and the Office of Financial Research (OFR) Director Dino Falaschetti today signed a Memorandum of Understanding that establishes a framework for the CFTC to share with OFR information and data reported on Form CPO-PQR, which is filed with the CFTC by CFTC-registered commodity pool operators (CPOs). The MOU also confirms both agencies' commitment to working together to fulfill their statutory and regulatory mandates.

'Only in Washington does it take 10 years for two federal agencies to figure out how to exchange data,' said CFTC Chairman Heath P. Tarbert. 'But late is better than never when it comes to fulfilling Congress' intent, so I am very pleased to sign today's MOU. Working together with OFR to provide information on CFTC-registered commodity pool operators will help garner insights into possible financial stability issues before they pose a significant risk. I thank Director Falaschetti and OFR for their partnership and efforts that led to the signing today.'

'Collaboration is vital to monitoring risk across the financial system. No single regulator has all of the data required for a complete picture,' said Dino Falaschetti, Director of the Office of Financial Research. 'This agreement will provide the OFR with important data to assist the FSOC in identifying and responding to risks to financial stability.'

Form CPO-PQR includes data and information about the filing CPO and its operated pools. In accordance with the MOU, the CFTC intends to provide certain historical and ongoing Form CPO-PQR data to OFR. OFR will use the Form CPO-PQR data to carry out its statutory responsibilities and functions, which include conducting financial stability-related research and collecting data on behalf of the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC).