CFTC's Energy and Environmental Markets Advisory Committee to Meet September 15

August 25, 2021

Washington, D.C.- CFTC Commissioner Dan M. Berkovitz, the sponsor of the Energy and Environmental Markets Advisory Committee (EEMAC), today announced that the EEMAC will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. The meeting will begin at 9:00 a.m. (EDT) and be held via videoconference in accordance with the agency's implementation of social distancing due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

On June 3, 2021, the EEMAC met to discuss how the derivatives markets can facilitate the transition to a low-carbon economy, including the status of carbon reduction through cap-and-trade and other carbon trading market mechanisms. The discussion at the June 3rd meeting included a proposal to form an EEMAC subcommittee to provide a report to the EEMAC on guiding principles for the design of the derivatives and underlying cash markets for environmental products, such as carbon allowances and offsets, that are used to address greenhouse gas emissions. At this meeting, the EEMAC will further discuss this proposal and vote whether to recommend that the Commission approve the formation of a subcommittee.

'Climate change poses significant risks to our financial markets,' said Commissioner Berkovitz. 'Derivatives markets can help companies and other market participants manage these risks and move towards a low-carbon economy. I look forward to the EEMAC's discussion as to how best to advise the Commission on the design of carbon markets.'

Members of the public may watch a live video of the meeting on cftc.gov or listen to a live, audio-only feed using the toll or toll-free numbers provided below. Persons requiring special accommodations to listen to the meeting because of disabilities should notify Abigail Knauff, the EEMAC Secretary, at (202) 418-5123 or at [email protected].

What: Energy and Environmental Markets Advisory Committee Meeting Location: Virtual Meeting Date: September 15, 2021 Time: 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. EDT

Viewing/Listening Instructions: To access the live audio feed, use the dial-in numbers below. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation, if applicable. Materials presented at the meeting, if any, will be made available on cftc.gov.

Domestic Toll-Free: 1- 877-951-7311 International Numbers: International Numbers Conference Passcode: 2056165

Members of the public can submit written statements in connection with the meeting by September 22, 2021. You may submit public comments on cftc.gov. Follow the instructions for submitting comments through the Comments Online process on cftc.gov. If you are unable to submit comments online, contact Abigail Knauff, EEMAC Secretary, via the contact information listed above to discuss alternate means of submitting your comments. Any statements submitted in connection with the committee meeting will be made available to the public, including publication on cftc.gov. Written statements should have 'Energy and Environmental Markets Advisory Committee' as the title on any such statement.

more information about this advisory committee, including its members and associate members, visit EEMAC . The meeting agenda may change to accommodate other EEMAC priorities. For agenda updates and

There are five active federal advisory committeesoverseen by the CFTC. These bodies were created to provide the Commission with outside advice and recommendations on a variety of regulatory and market issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets. These committees facilitate communication between the Commission and market participants, other regulators, and academics. The views, opinions, and information expressed by the advisory committees are solely those of the respective advisory committee and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Commission, its staff, or the U.S. government.