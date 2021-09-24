|
CFTC's Plan for Lapse in Appropriations
M E M O R A N D U M
TO: Office of Management and Budget
FROM: Anthony C. Thompson
Executive Director
DATE: September 24, 2021
SUBJECT: CFTC Plan for Lapse in Appropriations
Pursuant to Section 124, Agency Operations in the Absence of Appropriations, OMB Circular A- 11 (2021), the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is submitting its plan for an orderly shutdown in the event of a lapse of appropriations.
In the event that a lapse of appropriations occurs, the CFTC will severely curtail its operations until additional appropriations are enacted into law, and expects that the vast majority of the agency's operations will cease. However, some operations will continue pursuant to exceptions set forth in the Antideficiency Act and elaborated by opinions from the Department of Justice, Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), and guidance from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). In general, the agency may continue "excepted" functions that meet any of the following criteria:
-
Those that have a continuing source of funding (such as the CFTC's Customer Protection Fund);
-
Those for which a statute or other legal requirement expressly authorizes an agency to obligate funds in advance of appropriations;
-
Those that an agency must continue in the absence of appropriations because their continuation is "necessarily implied" from the authorized continuation of other activities;
-
Those that are necessary to preserve the safety of life or the protection of property; or
-
Those that are necessary for the discharge of the President's constitutional duties.
Most of the CFTC's excepted functions are those that are deemed necessary for the protection of property, including the markets the CFTC regulates:
In the absence of government supervision, the stock markets, commodities and futures exchanges would be unable to operate ... these actions and the others required as part of a true shut down of the federal government would impose significant health and safety risks on millions of Americans, some of which would undoubtedly result in the loss of human life, and they would immediately result in massive dislocations of and losses to the private economy, as well as disruptions of many aspects of society and of private activity generally, producing incalculable amounts of suffering and loss.
OLC Memorandum for the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, Government Operations in the Event of a Lapse in Appropriations, OLC Opinion, at 2-3 (Aug. 16, 1995).
Consistent with this, we have identified employees who are necessary to perform these excepted functions during a lapse in appropriations:
-
Assuming the plan is implemented on or after September 24, 2021, the CFTC has approximately 674 employees on board. There are an additional 14 employees in the Whistleblower Office (WBO) and Market Participants Division (MPD)/Office of Customer Education and Outreach (OCEO) who are funded by resources other than annual appropriations.
-
Of the 674 employees, 36 have been identified as excepted from the restrictions of the Antideficiency Act, because their work conforms to one or more of the excepted functions. This represents 5.0% of the CFTC's staff. The justification for each employee's inclusion on the excepted list is set forth in the attached table.
-
The 14 employees in the WBO and MPD who are exempt from furlough because their operations are funded through a separate funding source unrelated to the CFTC's annual appropriation.
-
The Commissioners are PAS appointees (Presidential appointees with Senate confirmation) and are exempt from furlough. Their respective staffs, however, are subject to furlough under the requirements of the Antideficiency Act.
-
With limited exceptions, all employees who are not identified as excepted would require no more than four hours to conduct an orderly shutdown of agency operations.
-
Of the 674 CFTC employees noted, there are no employees that are excepted because they are engaged in military, law enforcement, or direct provision of health care activities or because their compensation is financed by a resource other than annual appropriations.
The limited contingent of excepted employees has been identified to ensure, to the extent practicable, the oversight of the derivatives markets and to police those markets to ensure they are free of fraud and manipulation. In the event that circumstances change such that an activity not initially identified as an excepted function may have become so, the excepted employees will be responsible for notifying appropriate agency officials, who then will make a determination as to whether the activity constitutes an excepted function and whether additional employees must be recalled from furlough to perform the function.
For your information, we are attaching three documents as appendices to this response:
-
A copy of the CFTC's Lapse Procedure, dated September 2021.
-
A chart containing a list of the 36 employees who have been determined to be excepted for purposes of the Antideficiency Act.
-
A three-page summary of which CFTC functions will continue in the event of a lapse of appropriations, and which functions will cease during such a lapse.
Please feel free to contact me at (202) 418-5697 if you have any questions related to this matter.
Lapse Plan Summary Overview
Brief summary of significant agency activities that will continue during a lapse:
The CFTC will perform work that will enable the commodities, futures and swaps markets to continue to operate and that will enable trading on those markets to continue.
Brief summary of significant agency activities that will cease during a lapse:
The CFTC will cease the vast bulk of its operations, including but not limited to most functions of the Divisions of Enforcement, Market Oversight, Clearing and Risk and Swap Dealers and Intermediary Oversight. Reports and work related to rulemakings and other responsibilities mandated by Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act will also cease.
Purpose
This procedure outlines the process the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) will follow to shut down operations in the event of a lapse in appropriations and until additional appropriations are enacted into law. Under the Antideficiency Act (31 U.S.C. § 1341 et seq.),
officers and employees of the federal government cannot, among other things, enter into obligations in advance of appropriations or employ federal personnel except for excepted functions, or to accomplish the orderly suspension of agency operations. If no funds are available, the agency must initiate the orderly shutdown of agency activities not considered excepted functions.
Excepted Employees
-
When a shutdown appears imminent, the Human Resources Branch (HR), in consultation with the Legal Division (LD) and the agency offices and divisions, will recommend to the Chairman which employees should be excepted from furlough because they are needed to perform approved excepted functions.
-
Once the Chairman approves the list of excepted employees, HR will notify excepted employees of their obligation to report to work in the event of shutdown. The agency offices and divisions will notify the excepted employees of the excepted functions they are to perform.
-
As the shutdown continues, the Division/Office Directors will continually evaluate the list of excepted employees to determine whether adjustments need to be made in order to ensure that excepted functions can be performed.
-
If circumstances shift, Division/Office Directors may request that adjustments be made to the excepted list, which may result in the recall of certain employees. Any such request must be made to the Executive Director/Chief Administrative Officer, who will consult with the General Counsel and Office of the Chairman prior to approval.
Employees Exempt from Furlough During a Lapse in Appropriations
-
HR will notify Presidential appointees that they will continue to work but their staff members will be subject to furlough unless they are needed to perform excepted functions.
-
HR will notify employees of the WBO and certain employees in MPD that they will continue to work because they have an alternative funding source.
Employees Subject to Furlough During a Lapse in Appropriations
-
HR will provide supervisors with furlough notices to be sent to all employees (including student volunteers, unpaid consultants, and individuals on Intergovernmental Personnel Act agreements (as applicable)) other than those described above as not being subject to furlough during a lapse in appropriations.
-
Within the first three (3) hours after employees report to work1 at his/her regularly scheduled tour of duty start time on the first business day following the lapse in appropriations, supervisors will send a furlough notice to all employees under their supervision other than those described above as not being subject to furlough during a lapse in appropriations.
-
Employees (except those already on preapproved leave or an alternative work schedule) must report to work on the first business day following the initiation of a shutdown. Within the first three (3) hours after employees report to work at his/her regularly scheduled tour of duty
1 Where applicable "report to work" includes in the office or telework status.
start time, employees will receive a furlough notice and must perform the duties necessary for the orderly shutdown of Commission operations.
-
Supervisors must notify employees that travel is cancelled unless it is part of an excepted function. Any employee on travel that is not part of an excepted function must immediately return to his/her duty station
-
Employees MAY NOT volunteer to work for the CFTC without pay. This is a violation of Antideficiency Act and carries strong personal sanctions against the individual. Pursuant to 31 U.S.C. § 1350 any officer or employee who "knowingly and willfully violates the Antideficiency Act shall be fined not more than $5,000, imprisoned for not more than 2 years, or both." An individual violating the Antideficiency Act may also "be subject to appropriate administrative discipline including, when circumstances warrant, suspension from duty without pay or removal from office." 31 U.S.C. § 1349(a).
-
In the event of a shutdown, all paid leave must be cancelled. Accordingly, any employee who has received preapproval for paid leave during the shutdown period will be furloughed, unless such employee is considered "excepted" as outlined above. Any employee who is informed that he/she is excepted must report to work.
Contractors
-
The Financial Management Branch (FM) will issue "stop work" notices to CFTC contractors for contracts that are not necessary to address an imminent risk to the safety of human life or the protection of property, unless the contract: (1) is already funded; (2) will not impose any new obligations on the government during the lapse in appropriations; and (3) will not require oversight by CFTC personnel during the lapse in appropriations.
-
To promote compliance with the Antideficiency Act, FM may issue "termination" notices to CFTC contractors if the lapse in appropriations lasts for thirty days or longer.
Notification to OMB
The Executive Director/Chief Administrative Officer is responsible for notifying OMB immediately when shutdown activities are being initiated, in compliance with Section 124 of OMB Circular A- 11.
Shutdown Activities for Employees Subject to Furlough During a Lapse in Appropriations
-
Employees who are not excepted must not check email or use voice capabilities or conduct any work. Employees who are not excepted will be instructed to power off and securely store all CFTC provided equipment prior to the lapse in appropriations, and will be informed that they cannot access any such devices while on furlough. This includes, but is not limited to, CFTC provided laptops, smartphones, or tablets.
-
Employees who are not excepted must set an autoreply for his/her email address and for public email addresses. Employees who are not excepted must record out-of-office messages on all public phones and on his/her phone.
