CFTC's Plan for Lapse in Appropriations

TO: Office of Management and Budget

FROM: Anthony C. Thompson

Executive Director

DATE: September 24, 2021

SUBJECT: CFTC Plan for Lapse in Appropriations

Pursuant to Section 124, Agency Operations in the Absence of Appropriations, OMB Circular A- 11 (2021), the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is submitting its plan for an orderly shutdown in the event of a lapse of appropriations.

In the event that a lapse of appropriations occurs, the CFTC will severely curtail its operations until additional appropriations are enacted into law, and expects that the vast majority of the agency's operations will cease. However, some operations will continue pursuant to exceptions set forth in the Antideficiency Act and elaborated by opinions from the Department of Justice, Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), and guidance from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). In general, the agency may continue "excepted" functions that meet any of the following criteria:

Those that have a continuing source of funding (such as the CFTC's Customer Protection Fund);

Those for which a statute or other legal requirement expressly authorizes an agency to obligate funds in advance of appropriations;

Those that an agency must continue in the absence of appropriations because their continuation is "necessarily implied" from the authorized continuation of other activities;

Those that are necessary to preserve the safety of life or the protection of property; or

Those that are necessary for the discharge of the President's constitutional duties.

Most of the CFTC's excepted functions are those that are deemed necessary for the protection of property, including the markets the CFTC regulates:

In the absence of government supervision, the stock markets, commodities and futures exchanges would be unable to operate ... these actions and the others required as part of a true shut down of the federal government would impose significant health and safety risks on millions of Americans, some of which would undoubtedly result in the loss of human life, and they would immediately result in massive dislocations of and losses to the private economy, as well as disruptions of many aspects of society and of private activity generally, producing incalculable amounts of suffering and loss.

