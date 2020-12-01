Log in
CFTC to Hold an Open Commission Meeting on December 8

12/01/2020 | 05:29pm EST
December 01, 2020

Washington, D.C.- Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Heath P. Tarbert today announced the CFTC will hold an open meeting on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. (EST). The meeting will be held virtually in accordance with the agency's implementation of social distancing due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

The Commission will consider the following:

  • Final Rule: Electronic Trading Risk Principles
  • Final Rule: Swap Execution Facilities (Audit Trail, Financial Resources, and CCO Requirements)
  • Final Rule: Exemptions from Swap Trade Execution Requirement
  • Withdrawal of Unadopted Proposals in the 2018 SEF Proposed Rule: Swap Execution Facilities and Trade Execution Requirement
  • Final Rule: Part 190 Bankruptcy Regulations
  • Final Rule: Margin Requirements for Uncleared Swaps for Swap Dealers and Major Swap Participants (Minimum Transfer Amount)
  • Final Rule: Margin Requirements for Uncleared Swaps for Swap Dealers and Major Swap Participants (Material Swap Exposure Definition and Initial Margin Calculation)
  • Final Rule: Revision of Certain Regulatory Provisions to Incorporate Changes in the Commission's Administrative Structure

Members of the public may access a live feed via streaming or phone. The live feed will be streamed at www.cftc.gov. Persons requiring special accommodations to access the virtual meeting because of disabilities should email [email protected].

What:

CFTC Open Meeting

Location:

Virtual Meeting

Date:

December 8, 2020

Time:

9:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EST

Viewing/Listening Instructions: To access the live meeting feed, use the dial-in numbers below or stream at www.cftc.gov. A live feed can also be streamed through the CFTC's YouTube channel. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation, if applicable. Materials presented at the meeting, if any, will be made available online.

Domestic Toll-Free:

1-877-951-7311

International Numbers:

International Numbers

Conference Passcode:

2608512

-CFTC-

Disclaimer

CFTC - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 22:28:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
