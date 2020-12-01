CFTC to Hold an Open Commission Meeting on December 8

December 01, 2020

Washington, D.C.- Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Heath P. Tarbert today announced the CFTC will hold an open meeting on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. (EST). The meeting will be held virtually in accordance with the agency's implementation of social distancing due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

The Commission will consider the following:

Final Rule: Electronic Trading Risk Principles

Final Rule : Swap Execution Facilities (Audit Trail, Financial Resources, and CCO Requirements)

Final Rule : Exemptions from Swap Trade Execution Requirement

Withdrawal of Unadopted Proposals in the 2018 SEF Proposed Rule : Swap Execution Facilities and Trade Execution Requirement

Final Rule : Part 190 Bankruptcy Regulations

Final Rule : Margin Requirements for Uncleared Swaps for Swap Dealers and Major Swap Participants (Minimum Transfer Amount)

Final Rule : Margin Requirements for Uncleared Swaps for Swap Dealers and Major Swap Participants (Material Swap Exposure Definition and Initial Margin Calculation)

Final Rule: Revision of Certain Regulatory Provisions to Incorporate Changes in the Commission's Administrative Structure

Members of the public may access a live feed via streaming or phone. The live feed will be streamed at www.cftc.gov. Persons requiring special accommodations to access the virtual meeting because of disabilities should email [email protected].

What: CFTC Open Meeting Location: Virtual Meeting Date: December 8, 2020 Time: 9:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EST

Viewing/Listening Instructions: To access the live meeting feed, use the dial-in numbers below or stream at www.cftc.gov. A live feed can also be streamed through the CFTC's YouTube channel. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation, if applicable. Materials presented at the meeting, if any, will be made available online.