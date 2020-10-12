Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CGG: CGG Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Webc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 01:30am EDT

CGG Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Webcast

Paris, FranceOctober 12, 2020

CGG will announce its third quarter 2020 results on Thursday November 5th 2020, before the opening of the Paris stock exchange:

  • The press release and the slide presentation will be made available on our website www.cgg.com at 7:00 am (Paris time).
  • An English language analysts conference call is scheduled the same day at 8:00 am (Paris time) – 7:00 am (London time)

To follow the conference call, please access the audio webcast from your computer at www.cgg.com

A replay of the conference call will be made available the day after for a period of 12 months

Please dial 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time the following numbers:

France call-in:+33 (0) 1 70 70 07 81
UK call-in:+44(0) 844 4819 752
Access Code:8151668


About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 4,000 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and equipment that supports the discovery and responsible management of the Earth’s natural resources. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations
Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11
E-Mail: : christophe.barnini@cgg.com

 		 

Attachment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:06aAs globe gallops into vaccine trials, insurers remain unfazed
RE
02:05aVIBROPOWER : Disclosure of changes in interest of substantial shareholder
PU
02:05aONCOPEPTIDES : With the priority review underway at FDA, Oncopeptides moves forward with intent to file for conditional approval of melflufen with EMA
PU
02:05aBeijing begins preparation for national population census
PU
02:05aMARIZYME : Announces European DuraGraft(R) Registry Results Presented at the European Association for Cardio-Thoracic Surgery (EACTS) 34th Annual Virtual Meeting
EQ
02:05aMC SERVICES : to support BIO-Europe(R) Digital as media partner
EQ
02:02aNEKKAR : Share program for employees and board members in Nekkar Group
AQ
02:01aBWA Group PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholdings
PR
02:01aBMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Refinancing Update
PR
02:01aPICTON PROPERTY INCOME : Directorate Change
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COOPER ENERGY LIMITED : COOPER ENERGY : to be carbon neutral in 2020 12 October 2020
2China gains hoist Asian stocks to two-year peak
3NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA: 5G set to add $8trn to global GDP by 2030
4APPLE INC. : EU planning tougher regulation for 'hit list' of big tech firms - FT
5LANDIS+GYR GROUP AG : Landis+Gyr Announces First Half FY 2020 Financial Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group