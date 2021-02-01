Log in
CGS Wins 2021 Gold Stevie® Award in the Contact Center / Customer Service Outsourcing Provider of the Year category

02/01/2021 | 12:45pm EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, was named the Gold Winner for the 2021 Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service in the Contact Center or Customer Service Outsourcing Provider of the Year category. CGS has been awarded in this category twice prior.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on April 14.

“It’s an honor to be awarded the Gold Stevie once again in recognition for the team’s hard work and excellence in support of our clients,” said Phil Friedman, president and CEO, CGS. “Despite this past year’s disrupted market, CGS quickly moved to protect the health and safety of our employees, and maintain 100 percent operational functionality to serve our customers, while also enacting next-generation technology to elevate that support.”

“We’re proud to have helped our global customers maintain operations throughout the disruption and we’re appreciative of this recognition by the Stevie Awards for three consecutive years,” said Steve Petruk, president of Global Outsourcing division, CGS. “As many companies and call centers went to virtual workplaces, customer support became more critical than ever before. We were able to employ emerging technology, including our proprietary augmented reality solution, Teamwork AR™, to ensure uninterrupted service and offer a more immersive experience through remote assistance. When we all needed to social distance, providing a human connection with supplemental technology has been invaluable.”

“In the toughest working environment in memory for most organizations, 2021 Stevie Award winners still found ways to innovate, grow sales, please their customers, and secure new business,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “The judges have recognized and rewarded this, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on April 14.”

With optimized call center resources to serve global clients, CGS offers a unique hybrid approach through automation and live agents in its contact centers located in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Its AI-enriched chatbot and RPA technologies complement the customer support services provided by thousands of multilingual call center agents. CGS supports many of the world's industry-leading global brands from retail, hospitality, healthcare, technology and telecom. CGS’s innovative, scalable and flexible business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions include technical and customer support, telesales, channel enablement and back office support.

About The Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.  

About CGS
For more than 35 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ complex, multi-dimensional needs and support clients’ most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @OutsourcingCGS and on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:
Susan Sweeney, CGS
newsroom@cgsinc.com

Kate Connors (for CGS)
kconnors@pancomm.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
