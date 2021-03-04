CGS to Lead Human Capital Institute Webinar on Learning Innovations amid Disruptive Times

NEW YORK, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced it will be sponsoring and participating in the Human Capital Institute (HCI) webinar titled, L&D Insiders Outlook: 6 Learning Innovations amid Disruptive Times, on Wednesday, March 24, at 2 p.m. EDT. Speakers include Rob Lauber, CEO and Founder of XLO Global, LLC, and Doug Stephen, President, Learning division at CGS.



HCI’s “L&D Insiders Outlook: 6 Learning Innovations amid Disruptive Times” webinar, which is sponsored by CGS, will focus on how learning leaders are shifting away from crisis-response mode and re-examining ways to fast-track hot-button initiatives. These include digital transformation, remote collaboration and change management with the right technology to implement, scale and secure broad adoption from learners.

Lauber and Stephen will discuss first-hand knowledge of testing and rolling out technologies that promote learning connectedness such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), text-based learning, social platforms, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to thousands of learners.

The webinar speakers will outline how companies can best investigate and evaluate:

What L&D technologies should be on the short list?

What are the most common use cases for each technology?

Do these solutions actually work and how should you measure them?

How complex is each technology to implement?

What are the costs?



“In a new era of business, L&D leaders must think differently to ensure Learning programs and formats are reaching employees and support their needs,” said Stephen. “Technology is everywhere and knowing which options really work to drive employee performance and retention can be difficult. This important HCI session will outline the most-effective emerging technologies that can help organizations provide their employees with immersive experiences. We will also offer practical information for assessing what’s in the market, how they work and what to look for – from features to cost.”

“L&D teams are under unprecedented pressure to rapidly move their approaches to be digitally dominant,” said Rob Lauber, CEO and founder of XLO Global LLC. “This is forcing these teams to rethink traditional approaches and innovate on new platforms and sources of content. This session will explore those challenges and provide some tangible actions they can take to move and scale quickly.”

The CGS Enterprise Learning Group serves as a trusted partner to many of the world’s most dynamic companies, delivering innovative, custom learning solutions essential to scaling people, processes and performance. Through tech-forward engaging programs, leveraging AI, AR/VR, machine learning and gamification, CGS provides professional development solutions, blending emerging technology with essential, virtual shoulder-to-shoulder training. Each solution is custom-tailored and designed to engage employees and keep clients’ employee-related business fundamentals strong in an ever-changing corporate environment.

For additional information, or to register, visit: https://www.hci.org/webcast/ld-insiders-outlook-6-learning-innovations-amid-disruptive-times?hciaffiliate=gUFStKGv

About CGS

For over 35 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ complex, multi-dimensional needs and support clients’ most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @LearningCGS and on LinkedIn.

