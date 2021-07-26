Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CGS to Present at SPESA Advancements in Manufacturing Technologies

07/26/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK and RALEIGH, N.C., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced it will be participating a panel session titled “The Shifting Supply Chain” at the 2021 SPESA Advancements in Manufacturing Technologies Conference, taking place August 24, in Raleigh, North Carolina. Paul Magel, president, Business Applications division, CGS, will be a panelist at this session.

Title: The Shifting Supply Chain
Date/Time: Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 9:15 a.m.
Location: Raleigh Convention Center in Raleigh, NC
Event summary: The Advancements Conference is meant for sewn products manufacturers – speakers will touch on fashion, apparel, automotive, interior design, furniture upholstery, technical textiles, and more – brands, retailers, suppliers, government officials.

The session will cover:

  • How brands and retailers can ensure visibility into compliance by their suppliers regarding labor laws, sustainability and other ethical practices.
  • How to drive greater collaboration along the supply chain.
  • Current supply chain challenges.
  • Predictions on changes to the business in a post-Covid world. ​

For additional information about the conference or to register, click here.

About CGS
For over 35 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients' complex, multi-dimensional needs and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @BlueCherryCGS and on LinkedIn.

About SPESA
Formed in 1990, SPESA (Sewn Products Equipment & Suppliers of the Americas) is the largest trade association in the Americas solely devoted to the advancement of suppliers of machinery, technology, ancillary equipment, parts, services, and other solutions for the development, manufacture, and distribution of sewn products. SPESA members serve the apparel, upholstered furniture, home textiles, transportation interiors, leather goods, footwear, military, technical/industrial textiles, and other sewn products segments. SPESA promotes and coordinates business and social interaction and provides opportunities for the sharing of industry-specific and general business information for its members and their customers. Learn more at https://www.spesa.org/.

Media contact:
Susan Sweeney, CGS
newsroom@cgsinc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:12pSALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:12pNew Mexico Court of Appeals Affirms Favorable Writ of Mandamus Ruling
GL
12:11pMICHELIN : 2021 First-Half Financial Report
AQ
12:11pARENA MINERALS : IIROC Trading Resumption - AN
AQ
12:11pCARLOTZ ALERT : Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the CarLotz, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit – LOTZ
BU
12:10pSUBWAY : Time to end 'outrageous' lawsuit over its tuna
RE
12:10pLORDSTOWN MOTORS : says hedge fund may buy up to $400 million of its stock
RE
12:10pNORTHERN TRUST : Acquires Tamworth Industrial Estate
AQ
12:10pTHIRD POINT INVESTORS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:10pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages 360 DigiTech (QFIN) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Securities Fraud Lawsuit Filed
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Bitcoin leaps 12% to test recent peaks, ether hits three-week high
2Dollar edges lower with Fed in focus, cryptocurrencies jump
3APPLE INC. : Stocks hit by China clampdown ahead of earnings-packed week
4PROSUS N.V. : PROSUS N : European stocks ease from peaks, Prosus hits 1-year low
5Fed now facing twin inflation, growth risks as virus jumps and supply chains falter

HOT NEWS