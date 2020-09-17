Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CGTN: China's First Lady Calls for Gender Equality, End to Poverty

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 05:37am EDT

The coronavirus has brought grave challenges to the economic conditions, education, health, employment and rights protection of women who must themselves be lifted out of poverty if mankind is to eliminate poverty overall, Chinese First Lady Peng Liyuan told a videoconference on Wednesday.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200917005380/en/

Peng, speaking on the 25th anniversary of the Beijing World Women's Conference and the 5th anniversary of the Global Women's Summit, said that the situation of women across the world has improved significantly over the past 25 years, during which the consensus on gender equality has been strengthened and women's living and development environment have continuously improved.

Despite the progress humanity has achieved, Peng said that men and women are still unequal in numerous aspects, including social rights and job opportunities. A simple example of this fact, she said, is that far more women are living in poverty than men around the globe.

"Achieving gender equality and eliminating poverty still have a long way to go," Peng said.

The first lady called on people from all walks of life to work together and act actively to provide women everywhere with equal education and employment opportunities to ensure they get basic health and medical services and to eliminate discrimination and prejudice and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

She said China has always been an active advocate and a strong promoter of global women's causes and poverty alleviation. The country will alleviate poverty at the end of the year and achieve the poverty reduction goal of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development 10 years ahead of the schedule.

And China in the past decades adopted a series of policies in employment, education, social security, health and public welfare to promote the development of women that have achieved remarkable results. Among China's 700 million people who have been put out of poverty, women account for about 50 percent.

Wednesday's meeting was organized by the All-China Women's Federation and UN Women to share experiences in implementing the commitments made on the previous global women's summits, especially in women's poverty alleviation.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:45aSteady Number of Unemployment Claims Points to Slowing Jobs Recovery
DJ
05:45aWhere Trump and Biden Stand on Big Tech
DJ
05:42aVEIDEKKE ASA : To build new Tveiterås school in Bergen
AQ
05:41aVEIDEKKE ASA : To build new Tveiterås school in Bergen
AQ
05:41aROLLS ROYCE : Awarded Nuclear Contract in China
DJ
05:40aAutomakers in India should reduce royalty payments to foreign parents - official
RE
05:40aMILAN STATION : Major transaction in relation to proposed lease of the premises
PU
05:40aHUISHENG INTERNATIONAL : Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2019
PU
05:40aCHINA WATER AFFAIRS : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL : U.S.-China investment flows..
2CLINIGEN GROUP PLC : CLINIGEN : Full Year results for the year ended 30 June 2020
3DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : SIX would welcome Italian partner in race for Borsa, CEO tells paper
4TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA S A : Telefónica, one of the most diverse and inclusive companies in the world ac..
5RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG : RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL : EANS-Adhoc RBI amends proposal for the util..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group