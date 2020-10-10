Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CGTN: Why did Trump downplay the COVID-19 pandemic?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/10/2020 | 11:02pm EDT

BEIJING, Oct. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the U.S., there are 7.8 million COVID-19 cases with more than 210,000 deaths. Having initially praised the Chinese government's effectiveness in tackling the pandemic, Trump made a "U-turn," rejecting criticism of his handling of the fight against COVID-19 and describing it as the "Chinese Virus."

Read the original article here.

Documents released on August 31 by the U.S. House Select Subcommittee on Coronavirus show that top Trump administration officials downplayed the pandemic. "The White House has known since June that coronavirus cases were surging across the country," but the Trump administration has repeatedly called for a reopening of the economy. The administration's stance has contributed to 58,000 more deaths.

Since he was elected in 2016, Trump's top priority has been to win a second term in the White House.

Even the pandemic and hundreds of thousands of deaths could not change his plan.

Trump projected himself as "tough" on China by raising tariffs on Chinese goods. The whole act of condemning China is to help Trump keep the voters and the interest groups that support him onside.

Before the pandemic, the U.S. economy slowly climbed and the unemployment rate dropped. Trump bragged about the growth as his achievement.

The big corporations and conservative interest groups that support Trump want a strong U.S. economy and a bull market. That's why the president focused on stock market performance but downplayed the pandemic.

Trump refused to wear a mask in public and attacked Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for wearing one. But when the president finally put on a mask in July, he called himself a patriot.

Trump has politicized the pandemic by blaming it on other nations and shifting his responsibilities onto political rivals.

There is no magic cure available before November's election. The only way to restart the U.S. economy is to first stop the spread of the virus.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgtn-why-did-trump-downplay-the-covid-19-pandemic-301149789.html

SOURCE CGTN


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10/10COMPAGNIE LEBON : Actions et droits de vote au 30 septembre 2020
PU
10/10VIRBAC : Déclaration d'actions et de droits de vote Sept. 2020
PU
10/10AGEAS AND BLACKROCK : Transparency notification
PU
10/10RIBER : Information mensuelle relative au nombre total d'actions et de droits de vote composant le capital social
PU
10/10ISLANDSBANKI HF. : Íslandsbanki concludes market making agreement for covered bonds
PU
10/10PACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC : Utility tells state equipment might have caused deadly fire
AQ
10/10PG&E : Utility tells state equipment might have caused deadly fire
AQ
10/10UK urges businesses to prepare for end of Brexit transition
RE
10/10CGTN : Why did Trump downplay the COVID-19 pandemic?
PR
10/10Freeport does a balancing act as world's biggest gold mine grapples with COVID-19
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group