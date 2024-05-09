CHAIRMAN OF SPAIN'S BBVA BELIEVES DEAL WITH SABADELL MAKES STRATEGIC SENSE, BUSINESSES ARE COMPLEMENTARY
Stock Market News in real time
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|9.718 EUR
|-5.56%
|-0.86%
|64.04B
|1.873 EUR
|+4.08%
|+0.43%
|10.47B
IBEX takes profits on macro data and BBVA's hostile takeover bid for Sabadell
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Thursday at 3 AM ET
MOVES -Lazard hires veteran healthcare dealmaker Colocci as vice chairman
Oil rises on US crude storage draw, China imports show year-on-year gain
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Thursday at 1 AM ET
No limit for reserves in currency intervention, Japan top FX diplomat says
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News in real time
- Economy
- Chairman Of Spain's Bbva Believes Deal With Sabadell Makes Strat…