CHAIRMAN OF SPAIN'S BBVA SAYS HE WOULD WELCOME ANY MEASURES TO MITIGATE IMPACT OF BANKING WINDFALL TAX, IN CASE LEVY KEEPS BEING EXTENDED
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|8.487 EUR
|+4.60%
|+4.28%
|51 128 M $
|2,527 PTS
|-0.10%
|-0.71%
|-
Explainer-How is Northern Ireland governed and what's next after DUP deal?
China Baowu raises $1.4 bln via bond, mostly for Simandou iron ore project
Britain's N.Ireland measures offer 'decent improvements', says minister
Supermicro shares jump after revenue forecast raise re-ignites AI rally
Hungary's Orban ready to soften stance on EU aid for Ukraine - Le Point magazine
Most BOK board members say monetary policy needs to remain restrictive
Indonesia Finance Minister expects upside bias in stable rupiah outlook
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Adobe, AMD, Astrazeneca, Home Depot, Netflix...
Delivery Hero sells entire 4.5% stake in Deliveroo for GBP77 million