(CHGG) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Chegg Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG). Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company issued false or misleading statements or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.



On November 1, 2021, Chegg reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Additionally, Chegg lowered revenue guidance for the balance of the year. CEO Dan Rosensweig stated, "A combination of variants, increased employment opportunities and compensation, along with fatigue, have all led to significantly fewer enrollments than expected this semester. And those students who have enrolled are taking fewer and less rigorous classes and are receiving less graded assignments."

Following this news, shares of Chegg plunged 49% on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are a Chegg shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [ Click here to join this action ]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com