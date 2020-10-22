Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CHICAGO ADVERTISING AGENCY TWO BY FOUR APPOINTS JESSICA ROMANIUK VICE PRESIDENT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/22/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

Chicago, Ill., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two by Four, an advertising & design agency headquartered in Chicago, announced today the promotion of Jessica Romaniuk to Vice President. As Vice President, Romaniuk will take on additional business management responsibilities while continuing her role as Director of Media, Public Relations and Social Media. 

“Jessica has been an incredible asset to Two by Four since joining the agency almost three years ago,” said Ken Pasternak, President and Chief Strategy Officer at Two by Four. “Her tenacity and business acumen have helped her expand the media department’s capabilities as well as building our Public Relations and Social Media departments. Her work also goes beyond leading her departments—she truly understands and cares about the agency’s business as a whole and contributing to our growth. We are excited to see what she does next.”

Romaniuk joined Two by Four in 2018. Since joining the agency, Jessica has successfully grown the Media, Public Relations and Social Media departments to YOY double digit growth each year. She routinely uses creativity and data to advantageously leverage brand and product communications for major clients such as TimberTech, Johns Hopkins Medicine, The American Osteopathic Association, Supercuts, Shedd Aquarium and Brookfield Zoo. Prior to joining Two by Four, Jessica led the Shopper Marketing Media division at Upshot working with major brands like Johnson & Johnson, Starbucks, and Procter & Gamble. 

“I am very grateful to work for an agency that has an overabundance of creativity and passion,” said Romaniuk. “I look forward to continuing to expand the media department and helping Two by Four and our clients grow way beyond 2020.” 

Founded in 1998, Two by Four’s work always leaves a lasting impression for brands like Wrangler, TimberTech, NCAA, Ubisoft, Dupont, Duke University and Getty Museum.

###

About Two by Four

Two by Four has offices in Chicago, San Francisco and soon, Nashville. Core services include brand strategy, advertising, design, corporate identity, naming, interactive, promotions, experiential, internal marketing, public relations, research, media, direct response and social media content creation, curation and community management. For more information about Two by Four please visit twoxfour.com, become a fan of our Facebookpage, follow us on Twitter or just bring us donuts.

Attachment 

Tyler Rabel
Two by Four
312-445-4728
trabel@twoxfour.com
© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:08pOil struggles to recover after U.S. gasoline stocks build
RE
03:07pNEL ASA : Receives purchase order for a 1.25 MW containerized PEM electrolyser from NREL
AQ
03:06pNEL ASA : Receives purchase order for a 1.25 MW containerized PEM electrolyser from NREL
AQ
03:05pWall Street gains, long-dated Treasury yields rise on stimulus progress
RE
03:05pWall Street gains, long-dated Treasury yields rise on stimulus progress
RE
03:05pQUALCOMM INCORPORATED : Technologies support Jacoti hearing technology to help deliver personalized audio experiences
PU
03:05pAIM BRANDS LLC : Announces the Immediate Availability of More Than Ten Million U.S.-Made, NIOSH-Approved, N95 Respirators
BU
03:04pFrance halts Engie's U.S. LNG deal amid trade, environment disputes
RE
03:04pUnion Pacific posts soft quarterly profit, shares sink
RE
03:04pHPQ SILICON RESOURCES : NANO Receives First Order for Spherical Nano Silicon Material from Major Automobile Manufacturer
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LG CHEM, LTD. : Tesla sets revenue record, makes profit thanks to pollution credit sales to rivals
2THE COCA-COLA COMPANY : COCA COLA : 3Q Revenue Falls, Hurt By Away-From-Home Channels
3TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : First Patients Dosed in Phase III ZIRCON Trial of Renal Cancer Imaging Product..
4CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : CAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : Additional investment of £65 million in Shafte..
5Adidas plans to sell ailing Reebok business within months - manager magazin

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group