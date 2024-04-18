CHILE IS CONFIDENT IN CODELCO'S LEADING POSITION IN GLOBAL COPPER INDUSTRY EVEN IF BHP-OPERATED MINES IN CHILE OVERTAKE ITS PRODUCTION, MINING MINISTER SAYS
Stock Market News in real time
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|5,730
|-0.27%
|-0.12%
|-
|28.21 USD
|-0.02%
|+1.15%
|-
|1,396 PTS
|+0.40%
|+2.11%
|-
|2,379 USD
|+0.48%
|+1.87%
|-
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Thursday at 5 PM ET
Exclusive-JPMorgan dealmakers Lipsky and Lee are leaving the bank, sources say
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ gives up earlier gains as wider yield spreads weigh
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day - Thursday at 4 PM ET
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News in real time
- Economy
- Chile Is Confident In Codelco's Leading Position In Global Coppe…