CHILEAN MINE ESCONDIDA COPPER PRODUCTION DOWN 6.8% IN APRIL TO 98,000 T - COCHILCO
The job report just threw a spanner in the works
Investors were eagerly awaiting one of their favorite data, that has the power to take markets to new records, or get them to recede. I’m talking about the monthly US employment figures - known as the NFP report.
