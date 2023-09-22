CHINA AUCTION TO INCLUDE OLD CROP WHITE SUGAR WITH FLOOR PRICE OF 6,500 YUAN PER TON, 2023 CROP AT 7,300 YUAN PER TON- NOTICE
September 22, 2023 at 03:21 am EDT
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|420.10
|-0.26%
|+3.17%
|-
|7.2992 CNH
|-0.18%
|+0.16%
|-
|2376.27 PTS
|-0.30%
|-1.22%
|-
European shares set for weekly drop as higher-for-longer rates loom
September 22, 2023 at 03:23 am EDT
France's services sector contracts sharply in September - flash PMI
September 22, 2023 at 03:19 am EDT
Biden's IRA drives surge in US imports of Chinese used cooking oil
September 22, 2023 at 03:12 am EDT
Australia shares close higher on optimism from China support measures
September 22, 2023 at 03:01 am EDT
India's inclusion in global bond index could spark higher FX volatility - bankers
September 22, 2023 at 02:49 am EDT
All our articles
India's Wipro slides after CFO Dalal resigns in latest high-profile exit
September 22, 2023 at 02:42 am EDT
Detroit Three automakers enter final hours to avoid wider UAW strike
September 22, 2023 at 01:00 am EDT
AstraZeneca Says Trial Results For Breast Cancer Drug Were Highly Positive
September 22, 2023 at 02:39 am EDT