CHINA AUTO MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION SAYS "STRONGLY DISSATISFIED" WITH EU COMMISSION ANTI-SUBSIDY TAX RATE
Stock Market News
Dollar stays lower after US jobs data; euro up ahead of French election
Talen asks US regulators to reject challenge to Amazon data center deal
China anchors 'monster ship 'in South China Sea, Philippine coast guard says
Iran's Pezeshkian brings hopes of moderation after routing hardline rival
China cognac probe is a reaction to EU car tariffs, says Hennessy owner LVMH
Le Pen's investment in far-right Bardella pays off ahead of French election
Hamas agrees to proposal on talks to free Israeli hostages 16 days after first phase, Hamas source says
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News
- Economy
- China Auto Manufacturers Association Says "Strongly Dissatisfied…