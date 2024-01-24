CHINA C.BANK GOVERNOR: WILL CUT RE-LENDING AND RE-DISCOUNT INTEREST RATES BY 25 BASIS POINTS FOR RURAL SECTOR AND SMALL FIRMS FROM JAN 25
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|4.74 USD
|+1.50%
|-5.20%
|1 904 M $
|2,529.22 PTS
|-0.51%
|+1.01%
|-
Tullow Oil on track to deliver $600 million free cash flow over next 2 years
ASML fourth quarter earnings beat expectations, keeps outlook unchanged
Walgreens Explores $4 Billion-Plus Sale Of Shields Health- Bloomberg News
'Dior bag scandal' lands S.Korea's Yoon, ruling party in disarray ahead of election