CHINA C.BANK SAYS SETS 14-DAY REVERSE REPO RATE AT 1.95% VS 1.95% PREVIOUSLY
Crypto exchange Gemini says bankrupt Genesis moves to authorize sale of trust assets
Pope condemns anti-Judaism, anti-Semitism amid new wave of attacks against Jews
Biden, Harris make joint stop at '24 campaign headquarters to rally staff
At least 120,000 gather in Berlin for latest round of protests against far-right
Dozens detained in Moscow at rally of Russian soldiers' wives - rights group
Putin signs decree allowing transactions with Russia's Russneft shares
US, Britain wage strikes against Iran-linked Houthis in Yemen
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States and Britain launched strikes against 36 targets in Yemen on Saturday, in the second day of major U.S. operations against Iran-linked groups following a deadly attack on American troops last weekend.
Russia says death toll in Ukraine shelling of Lysychansk rises to 28
Philippines ready to use 'forces' to quell any secession attempt- official
Private equity giant EQT revives plans for $20 bln Galderma IPO- FT