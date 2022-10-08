Advanced search
CHINA C.BANK SAYS SETS 7-DAY REVERSE REPO RATE AT 2.00% VS 2.00%…

10/08/2022 | 09:21pm EDT
CHINA C.BANK SAYS SETS 7-DAY REVERSE REPO RATE AT 2.00% VS 2.00% PREVIOUSLY


© Reuters 2022
