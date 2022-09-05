CHINA C.BANK SAYS WILL CUT FOREX RESERVE REQUIREMENT RATIO BY 2…

Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Equities Analysis
Index Analysis
Forex Analysis
Commodity Analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Undervalued stocks
Yield stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Quality stocks
Momentum stocks
ESG stocks
Investment Themes
In Vino Veritas
Europe's family businesses
Hydrogen
Let's all cycle!
Ageing Population
Cybersecurity
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
Ageing Population
Biotechnology
Artificial Intelligence
Europe's family businesses
US Basketball
The Vegan Market
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
Our subscriptions
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
CHINA C.BANK SAYS WILL CUT FOREX RESERVE REQUIREMENT RATIO BY 2…
09/05/2022 | 05:03am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
CHINA C.BANK SAYS WILL CUT FOREX RESERVE REQUIREMENT RATIO BY 200 BASIS POINTS FROM SEPT 15
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16a
Russia sees extra $6.7 billion in September revenue on higher oil prices
RE
05:16a
German new passenger car registrations up 3% in August - industry source
RE
05:15a
KREMLIN ON NEXT UK PRIME MINISTER
: no hope of anything positive
RE
05:15a
Euro zone July retail sales rise, but weaker than expected
RE
05:13a
Israel Aerospace gets drone jamming deal from Asian country
RE
05:12a
Indian rupee holds narrow range, RBI hand eyed
RE
05:10a
KREMLIN ON NORD STREAM SHUTDOWN
: The only turbine left is malfun…
RE
05:10a
KREMLIN ON NORD STREAM SHUTDOWN
: Sanctions are causing chaos for…
RE
05:10a
KREMLIN ON OIL PRICE CAP
: There can only be retaliatory measures…
RE
05:10a
KREMLIN ON NORD STREAM SHUTDOWN
: We categorically refute attempt…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Marketmind: Paused stream
2
Taiwan's ProLogium seeks European site for $8bln battery plant
3
Shell to Invest in Rosmari-Marjoram Gas Project in Sarawak, Malaysia
4
Porsche IPO plans progressing, no decision yet - VW CFO
5
Aston Martin announces $660 million rights issue
More news
HOT NEWS
POLYPID LTD.
-73.47%
PolyPid Ltd. Announces Top-line Results of Phase 3 SHIELD I Trial of D-PLEX for the Prevention of Surgical Site Infections in Abdominal Surgery
AMYLYX PHARMACEUTICA.
-23.19%
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Shares Down 30% After FDA Posts Briefing Documents
AURORA INNOVATION, I.
+15.17%
Aurora Innovation Reportedly Mulls Possible Sale to Apple or Microsoft
CALIBRE MINING CORP.
+5.56%
Calibre Reports an Equipment Failure in the Carbon Plant At Libertad
SAPUTO INC.
-1.40%
SAPUTO INC. : Ex-dividend day for
TOURMALINE OIL CORP.
+1.53%
Tourmaline Oil Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on September 29, 2022
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave